More seating, room for pop-up vendors part of draft plan for Saint John City Market

A draft plan is out for the future of the Saint John City Market and one of the biggest proposed changes is trading 1,000 square feet of vendor space for seating in the centre of the main building.

"I think that's a great tradeoff," said Mayor Donna Reardon.

During feedback sessions, people said the current solarium seating was nice, but it feels somewhat disconnected, said the mayor, adding that most people said they'd prefer to sit in the market, but there's not always enough seating.

The type of seating being envisioned for the centre of the main building would be convertible into counters for pop-up vendors, she said.

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon says the first changes to the market would likely be the aisles, vendor reconfigurations and operating hours. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Meanwhile, removing the centre aisle, used by some as an indoor pedestrian corridor, would generate more foot traffic for vendors in the outer lanes, said Reardon.

The market plan by architectural firm FBM and Quay North Urban Development contains 65 initiatives aimed at making the old and often quiet building more welcoming to locals and visitors.

A rendering of potential additional seating inside the market. (City of Saint John)

The document, available to the public on the city's website in the agenda materials from Tuesday's meeting of the growth committee, is partly based on a number of public consultations over the past year.

"What comes out all the time is that the market is a place really for people to gather," said Reardon.

That's one of the things they like about it, along with its local produce and crafts.

"We wanted to make sure we stuck with that theme and to continue to make it better and encourage that."

The proposed changes include moving John Hooper's Timepiece sculpture inside the market. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Some of the other proposed changes include:

"Reconfiguring" some offerings to better suit what customers want. Some options Reardon mentioned are fresh food and grab-and-go or take-and-bake items.

Standardizing hours for all vendors and staying open later. The consultant found 70 per cent of spending happens after 6 p.m. on weeknights, when the City Market is closed.

Creating a scramble intersection. High school students are already crossing the street to the market in that fashion, said Reardon.

Offering tours, in person and/or online that would showcase the architecture, history and features of the market, including its meat hooks, rafters, flags, iron gates and coat of arms.

Partnering with an organization such as Second Harvest on a food security initiative.

Switching to reusable flatware.

It's a lot of change, which can be difficult to deal with, the mayor said, but vendors have expressed a willingness to talk about it.

"We haven't had change in a long time," said Reardon. "We're just catching up."

The report has no dollar figure tied to it, but includes ballpark estimates for some of the initiatives. Many are expected to cost less than $100,000, while some would be more than $1 million.

A rendering of the potential entry plaza at South Market Street. (City of Saint John)

Funding would come from the city, said Reardon, as well as prospective government grants and community partnerships.

Some of the initiatives will take time to accomplish, she said. The plan was designed with a 10-year implementation period in mind.

Among the first changes would likely be the aisles, vendor reconfigurations and operating hours, said the mayor.

"We know where we're going to go, and we're just going to take off."

This illustrates the proposed central meeting place inside the Saint John City Market. (City of Saint John)

Before that can happen, the plan still has to go through a few more steps.

Residents have until June 21 to submit their comments on the plan via the shapeyourcitysaintjohn.ca web site.

A steering committee review is scheduled for June 28. Endorsement by the growth committee, followed by council approval, could happen in July.