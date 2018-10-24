Local developers could soon own Saint John City Hall tower

Two Saint John developers have reached a deal that could lead to the purchase of one of the city's tallest office towers.

Keith Brideau and Dr. David Elias have created a new company and successfully negotiated a lease agreement with the municipality of Saint John, a key step to taking possession of the City Hall building at the foot of King Street.

Brideau is president and CEO of Historica, which has taken on the purchase and renovation of several century-old buildings in the city centre, turning vacant upper floors into loft-style apartments.

They're hungry to keep a major tenant in there. - Donna Reardon, councillor

Neither Brideau nor Elias returned calls to CBC, but the lease agreement, approved quietly and without prior notice or discussion at the end of the Sept. 24 council meeting is public record.

"The deal they've given us is a better deal than we had with the original owners," Coun. Donna Reardon said Tuesday.

Her Ward 3 includes the city's uptown business district.

"And part of that is they're hungry to keep a major tenant in there."

Financial elements of the deal were discussed behind closed doors and have not yet been released.

Keith Brideau has a long track record with residential development in the city's uptown. (CBC)

A full section of the lease agreement has been blacked out.

Reardon said those details may come out when the date of closing arrives next month.

In November 2017, the city signed a 15-year lease with the building's current landlord, Se-Fish Associates, that will see six floors of municipal space reduced to four, a change expected to save $9 million over the term of the lease.

Likes local ownership

Coun. John MacKenzie objected to the lease deal with Se-Fish.

Rather than a long-term deal with a landlord, he had hoped to see city hall established in space owned by the city.

He nonetheless supports the new lease agreement with Brideau and Elias's company, 703732 N.B. Ltd.

"I can live with it," MacKenzie said. "Sometimes you have to be flexible."

The Ward 2 councillor said the existing owners of 15 Market Square are based in Ontario, while the new owners are here.

Parts of it are empty

"It's locally owned and taken care of by people in the community," MacKenzie said. The money that they're putting in the building in terms of rent is going to be reinvested throughout the community through these developers."

The city shares space in the building with other organizations and private companies. But large areas inside are vacant.

Reardon said the new ownership will be good for the building and for the uptown.

She said the currently empty floors, with uninterrupted views of the harbour and Bay of Fundy, would be ideal for residential apartments or condominiums.

"Love to see it go residential, I can't imagine it being anything else," said Reardon. "But even if you get people in it just for the daytime it would change the whole fabric of the uptown."