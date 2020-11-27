3 councillors vie for deputy mayor role as Saint John tests out new selection process

Three Saint John councillors have asked for their council mates' votes to become the deputy mayor.

Councillors David Hickey, John MacKenzie and Greg Norton each gave three-minute speeches Monday night about why they're the best candidate for the job.

The role means they stand in for the mayor and have all her powers in her absence.

In the past, Saint John's deputy mayor role automatically went to the at-large councillor with the most votes on election night, but the previous council voted to change the process. But that meant that ward councillors could not take on the role.

The position is now open to both councillors-at-large and the eight ward councillors. Hickey is a councillor for Ward 3, MacKenzie was elected in Ward 2, and Norton in Ward 1.

MacKenzie pointed to his nine years of council, his time on district education council, and his union experience. Norton also referenced his nine years on council and his reputation in the community. Hickey said his commitment to council in the last two years speaks for itself.

All three said they would be happy with any decision council makes.

Saint John city councillor John MacKenzie was elected in Ward 2. (CBC)

"I would be supportive and happy with whoever gets to be deputy mayor," MacKenzie said. "It was never something that was on my bucket list. But I think that having all that experience behind me in my career in the school board and in council, I think ... It wouldn't be appropriate for me to not put my name forward."

The mayor of Saint John gets paid $88,000 annually, the deputy mayor's salary is $42,600 and each councillor gets paid $32,600, according to a municipal salary amendment from 2018.

Vote next meeting

Clerk Jonathan Taylor said the vote will take place at the next meeting, on June 28, and it would require a majority vote to select the deputy mayor. The vote would be a secret ballot on paper, and it could be multiple rounds depending on how the vote goes.

"The person with the lowest number would be dropped and both the clerk and general council would assist council for being responsible for counting the ballot and announcing who the individual with the most votes [is]," Taylor said.

Saint John councillor Greg Norton was elected in Ward 1. (Twitter)

The new process

In March, the former council voted to change the deputy-mayor-selection process.

Taylor previously told council that under the new rules, the deputy mayor can only be selected if they nominate themselves for the position at the first meeting after an election. In the second meeting, the mayor and council select the new deputy mayor by show of hands.

When this change was proposed, five councillors voted for the new option, while four voted against it.

Councillor David Hickey was elected in Ward 3. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary, who was deputy mayor twice, voted to keep the old process in place because she said the selection of the deputy mayor should be based on public votes, not how popular the councillor is with other council members.

Taylor said finding the appropriate way to choose a deputy mayor was difficult because there is no provincial or federal legislation to guide council.

Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John councils now all elect their deputy mayors by in-council votes, but the positions all have different term lengths: annually, every two years and every four years, respectively.