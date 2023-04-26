23 Saint Johners trapped laundry lint for a year to keep microplastics out of waterways

Taylor Kormann didn't know what to expect when she signed up to collect the goopy leftovers of her laundry cycles for a year as a part of a citizen science project for the Atlantic Coastal Action Program.

"It was almost shocking to see what's coming out of the laundry," Kormann said.

Kormann and 22 other Saint John residents spent 2022 collecting the wet lint from their washing machines to measure the microplastics their wash cycles were contributing to the city's water system.

Participants were given a simple filter that attached to the machine's drain hose. All together they did more than 2,500 loads of laundry, cleaning the filter every 10 to 15 loads.

The lint was dried, weighed and collected and by year's end the total could roughly fill a small garbage bag.

Kormann said cleaning the filter was easy and only took a few minutes but said it could be a bit unpleasant if left to sit.



"It's kind of a bit of a smelly undertaking, as you can imagine," Kormann said. "Water is going through and then you've got this kind of — gunk — sitting on [the filter] for a while.

The total amount of collected lint came to 1,651 grams or 3lb. (Submitted by Roxanne Mackinnon/ ACAP Saint John)

"You think your laundry is clean … but to see what's left over and what goes down the drain was really surprising."



In its report on the project, ACAP described microplastics as "very small pieces of plastic (less than 5 mm) that enter our rivers and oceans, and pose threats to a multitude of aquatic life."

Sources include synthetic fibres from clothing, as well as microfibres from hygiene products and litter. The report says ACAP has found microplastics present in surface water, and Saint John Harbour, "with microfibres being the most abundant."

Roxanne MacKinnon, executive director of ACAP, said the citizen science project yielded a total of three pounds of dried laundry residue that contained an estimated 74 million microfibres.

MacKinnon said that number is about enough to fill a water glass. She said they arrived at this number by using a calculation method created by researchers who conducted a similar study in Parry Sound, Ont., in 2021. This allowed ACAP to estimate the average amount of microplastic based on milligrams of lint samples they received from their participants.



"We really wanted to try to get down to a number, both for science … but also just from a community education standpoint," said MacKinnon, "to help people understand the small action that they took at home, how big of an impact that actually had overall."



Kormann agrees. "If it's a small thing that I can do to help advance research, advance understanding, then it's something I'm happy to do."

Barely perceptible pollutants

Laundry microfibres are a form of water pollution, MacKinnon said, whether they're plastic or a natural fibre.

Roxanne MacKinnon says the research behind microplastics in water is still developing and that projects like this one serve as a way of educating the public on how their daily habits contribute to water pollution. (Submitted by Roxanne MacKinnon)

"The amount of fibres we're starting to see in our waterways is concerning as our population grows. As we continue to use more non-natural fibres, we're starting to see more of these in our waterways when we are sampling from microplastics."

In a 2018 study, ACAP Saint John found microplastics in all of the city's waterways. MacKinnon said that the potential harm these have to humans is not currently well understood as the field of research is still developing

"We're seeing more and more research go into trying to figure out what the long term impacts are, because we're kind of in the middle of it," she said.

"So it's hard to distinguish what microplastics are going to do in 60 years."

However, based on knowledge of what large plastic pollutants do to marine based wildlife, MacKinnon said there is reason for concern.

"Marine life, marine birds and whales wash up with stomachs full of large plastics" she said.

"What are the fine plastics — that we can't see — doing that are getting further into wildlife and humans," MacKinnon said.

There is a cost to the laundry filters, she said, but it would "be a dream" if more households installed them.

The filters that ACAP gave to participants are called Lint Luv-Rs and are made by a Nova Scotia company, selling for around $150.

These are the filters ACAP Saint John gave out for the lint collection project. (submitted by Taylor Kormann)

"It would be an amazing thing to see that more people adopt this across the city."

Kormann said she'd like to see industry take an interest, too.

"Maybe we can design better appliances, better technologies that will automatically filter it out for us," said Kormann.



Until then, Kormann plans to continue to use her filter even though the study is done.