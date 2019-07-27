A pair of wedding planners in Saint John, who recently purchased a former church as a venue, have donated three of the stained glass windows to a historic church in northeastern New Brunswick.

St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Bas-Caraquet is being rebuilt after a devastating fire last year.

"It was a win-win for both of us," said Natasha Tobias-Cooper, of Natasha's Wedding and Events.

She and her husband, Paul Tobias-Cooper, planned to replace some of the stained glass windows in the former Holy Trinity Church because they don't allow in much light. That makes wedding photography difficult.

But with all the other renovations they have to do on the building they only acquired in April, they didn't have money in their budget to replace them until next year.

They recently got a call from an insurance representative in search of stained glass windows for St. Paul's.

The church, built in 1904, was destroyed by fire in June 2018. The Bathurst diocese announced plans to rebuild it earlier this year.

The insurance representative asked if she could purchase the three balcony windows for the church.

"I immediately said, 'We will not take your money. We don't want to sell them, we would love to donate them,'" said Natasha Tobias-Cooper.

Fire gutted the St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in the village of Bas-Caraquet in June 2018. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

So the insurance representative asked them to get a quote for what it would cost to replace the windows and agreed to pay that amount.

The stained glass windows are "absolutely stunning," said Tobias-Cooper, "especially when the sun hits at night time before the sun goes down and the lights are dim in the church."

"They're the most detailed stained glass windows I've ever seen," she said. "And the artwork in them is out of this world."

According to her husband, they were the last set of windows built at a factory in Germany before it was bombed during the Second World War.

Natasha and Paul Tobias-Cooper are a pair of wedding planners in Saint John, who happen to own a church. And they're offering up their stained windows to replace those lost in the fire of the historic St. Paul's church in Bas-Caraquet. 7:25

She said he did some online research and found two similar-looking smaller ones being sold for $48,000. "So these larger ones, I can't imagine what the value of them would be."

It took about 10 men to remove the "massive" windows earlier this week, said Tobias-Cooper.

The two smaller ones weigh at least 500 pounds each, she estimated. The third one is at least double, if not triple, that in size, she said.

They will soon be shipped to Bas-Caraquet.

Meanwhile, she and her husband are busy getting ready for their first event at their new venue, now known as The Rockland. The music and comedy event is scheduled for Aug. 8 and the first wedding will be on Aug. 24.