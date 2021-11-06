'You could hear a pin drop': N.B. man gets to sing O Canada before Calgary Flames game

A practical joke played 20 years ago led Dan Joyce to singing the national anthem for local hockey games held in his hometown of Saint John.

On Thursday night, the ramifications of that joke went further. Joyce lived out his dream of singing O Canada before thousands of fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Calgary Flames prepared to hit the ice.

"You could hear a pin drop," said Joyce, who has been dealing with a cancer diagnosis. "It was, there was no noise. And then about halfway through it they gave me a big applause and at the end of it they really went kind of wild and … it was just a feeling I've never had before."

Joyce has run his own auto service centre in Saint John for 44 years. For just about as long, his staff have listened to him sing his favourite tunes as he worked around the shop.

About 20 years ago, someone from the shop thought it would be funny to tell the local radio station about Joyce's knack for singing.

As part of the joke, one of the disc jockeys called his phone and tricked him into believing he was auditioning to sing the anthem for the Saint John Flames, Calgary's former affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Joyce gave the mock audition his everything, and was heard across the airwaves in Saint John. Those who heard it included the managers of the Saint John Flames. They invited him to sing the anthem at the beginning of their games.

Over the next two decades, Joyce sang O Canada at the start of hockey games from peewee to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

"And I thought, gee, the only league I haven't sang at is the NHL, and I'd like to do it sometime."

Son makes pitch to make father's dream reality

In February 2020, Joyce was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. It threatened his overall health and his ability to continue to sing.

Dan Joyce Jr., aware that his father might not have much time left with his voice, sent an email to the Calgary Flames to ask that the team make his father's dream of singing in front of the NHL team come true.

The wish was granted, however, COVID-19 restrictions meant games weren't open to fans. Joyce made a video recording at Harbour Station that was later aired before one of Calgary's games.

Geordie Macleod, senior director of game presentation and events with the Calgary Flames, said the team was happy to have Joyce sing the anthem virtually last year, but knew that it wanted to invite him to sing in person when circumstances allowed.

"We just felt like the last time, last April, when he sang via video was great, but we didn't quite check the box completely for him in terms of his dream, and we wanted to make sure we had followed through," Macleod said.

"I just cannot imagine a guy stepping out and nailing it any better than he did and we're just so pleased that it went that way," he said.

Joyce and his family were flown out to Calgary for his performance of the national anthem at the start of Thursday's game between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars. From right are Dan Joyce, wife Sharon Joyce, daughter Christina Joyce and son Dan Joyce Jr. (Calgary Flames)

Speaking with CBC on Friday, Joyce said he was taking in the mountain views in Banff, Alta., with his wife, daughter and son, before heading back to Saint John on Saturday.

He said the next thing he's looking forward to are the results from a CT scan to find out if the radiation and chemotherapy treatments have worked.

"And that's what you hope for, is to get a clear bill of health on that one, and, hopefully, I'll get that in the next week or two is what I'm really looking forward to now," Joyce said.

"So for the time being, I just enjoy every day."