Hundreds of Saint John businesses opt to maintain some COVID-19 measures, survey finds

Hundreds of Saint John-area businesses decided to keep at least some COVID-19 measures in place, despite all provincial restrictions being lifted this week, according to a survey by the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce.

Of the 525 companies that responded to a survey done in early March, 46 per cent said they planned to enforce one or more safety protocols, while 54 per cent said they would drop all measures.

"There are mixed opinions and feelings on how businesses planned to reopen and return to more normal times," CEO David Duplisea said in a statement.

"This poll helps us to better understand where the business community stands as they work to balance employee and customer safety with a viable business model."

Among the businesses that planned to continue with measures, masking and safe distancing were the most popular options, at 69 per cent and 67 per cent respectively.

Thirty-one per cent said they would still require COVID testing and 23 per cent said they planned to ask for proof of vaccination.

Twenty-six per cent said they will leave it up to the customer, while one per cent replied "all of above."

The four-question online poll did not ask how long the businesses plan to continue enforcing the measures.

About 30 per cent of the respondents identified themselves as being "general businesses," which include barbers and beauty salons, fitness, personal wellness, and manufacturing, according to the chamber.

Twenty-seven per cent self-identified as being in the hospitality, restaurant and tourism industries, 17 per cent were retail and 32 per cent are listed as "other."

When businesses were asked about "staffing protocols," 58 per cent of respondents said their staff work in the office, while 11 per cent said staff work from home, 22 per cent said a hybrid, and 16 per cent were unsure.

The poll was conducted during the first two weeks of March, until the day provincial restrictions were lifted.