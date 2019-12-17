Saint John hockey coach hoping to buy 4 city rinks

A Saint John businessman and hockey coach has a proposal to take over some of the city's ice rinks.

The city has considered closing one of its arenas as it grapples with an expected $10-million budget shortfalls in 2021 and 2022.

"Look at the state of our rinks," said Andy Bezeau, who had 22 seasons in minor hockey in both North America and Europe. "We're at the bottom of it. Moncton rinks are very nice. Halifax. We need this for the city of Saint John, we need rinks."

He runs a hockey skills training camp and special hockey events for Bezeau Warriors Select, a hockey training school.

Bezeau said he approached the city 19 months ago about buying four arenas: Charles Gorman, Hilton Belyea, Peter Murray and Stewart Hurley. He wants to set up hockey schools, men's leagues, women's leagues and children's leagues.

From there, he would get the arenas hosting more tournaments, which he said would bring in money to the city and improve the state of the local rinks.

Bezeau said Moncton and Fredericton host skating tournaments, which helps those cities pay for their arenas

"We're way behind," he said.

In an interview Friday, Bezeau didn't reveal a dollar figure for his proposal.

The city operates four rinks at an average cost of $199,000 a year.

In a Twitter message to CBC News, Mayor Don Darling said he is aware of Bezeau's interest in purchasing the arenas, but there has been no council decision to sell them.

City considers rink options

"If council wanted to explore this option as part of our sustainability options, it needs to be done in an open, transparent and disciplined way that would invite a range of options and interested parties," Darling said.

Once data was provided and consultations happened with stakeholders, then the city could make a decision.

Bezeau is remaining hopeful and said he would have enough time to takeover the rinks before 2021.

A final decision on a rink closure — or the privatization of arena services — will be made early in the new year.

A staff report that was released Monday that says either the Charles Gorman Arena in Millidgeville or the Hilton Belyea Arena on the lower west side could be sold — but with a condition it not be used as a rink by the new owner.

The report says the city only needs 3.5 rinks to serve its population of under 70,000 people. Right now, there are four city-owned rinks and costing the city an average of $199,000 a year to run.

The report also recommends Peter Murray Arena on Dever Road be protected because it is part of a regional recreation complex.

The Stewart Hurley Arena would also be off-limits because the building is on land owned by the province. This means the city would not benefit from a real estate windfall with its sale.

Two other arenas, Lord Beaverbrook Rink and the TD Station, are larger venues operated at arm's-length.