Plastic bags of flyers sully Saint John, residents say

Plastic bags full of advertising flyers littering the streets of Saint John are a bad look for residential areas, some residents say.

"They threw them at the side of the road, and in the summer, they threw them in the middle of the road," said Laurel Humphrey, a Millidgeville resident. "That's called delivery?"

Flyers from Best Buy, Sobeys and other companies, stuffed into a Brunswick News Inc. publication called the Weekly Current, seem to be tossed without apparent care for where they land.

Walking down Duke Street or Carmarthen Street in the south end, you can find stacks of the bags piled next to front steps, some discoloured from exposure to the elements.

Realtor Bob McVicar was frustrated to find the bundles tossed around his street late last week as he returned home.

"Already, some had been busted open and the flyers were blowing down the street," he said.

"Littering the boulevard."

Enforcing bylaw difficult, mayor

Mayor Don Darling responded to a post that McVicar put on Facebook calling for a bylaw to control the delivery-created litter.

"It would need to be prioritized against many other pending items," the mayor said. "As with any bylaw, there is enforcement and this can be challenging. In the meantime, you can opt-out from receiving flyers.

"To be clear, I agree it's a problem."

Radio silence from publisher

No one from Brunswick News responded to multiple requests for an interview Thursday or Friday.

Other frustrated property owners say they've tried to cancel the unsolicited deliveries but still find them haphazardly tossed on or near their properties.

Anyone can step outside their front door no matter what neighbourhood they live in, walk for five minutes and see these things lying everywhere. - Bob McVicar

Humphrey said she was successful in preventing the flyers from being dropped off at her Kennebecasis Drive property after her snow blower chewed one up.

She sent Brunswick News photos of the flyers abandoned in the middle of the road, and noticed the company was more careful about its deliveries after that.

Others on her block have chased down those delivering the ads to tell them to stop.

"It doesn't look pretty," Humphrey said. "There has to be a better way."

Laurel Humphrey says she sent photos to Brunswick News of flyers in the middle of her street and noticed an improvement in where the delivery people dropped them. (Submitted by Laurel Humphrey)

"They are everywhere," McVicar said. "Anyone can step outside their front door no matter what neighbourhood they live in, walk for five minutes and see these things lying everywhere."

Humphrey said she'd prefer to see the company switch to online flyers or leave them at grocery stores.

She questioned why anyone would throw the bag onto somebody's yard after seeing the last one still there, untouched.

"Either do the job well, or don't do it," she said.