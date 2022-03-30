Saint John boxer makes podium for Canada at Continental championships

Saint John boxer Charlie Cavanagh will leave Ecuador with a bronze medal in the women's welterweight division after competing as part of Canada's elite national team.

Cavanagh, 21, took part in the American Boxing Confederation Continental Championships this past week, a qualifier event for the next Olympics in France.

"I'm just proud of the kid," said Cavanagh's coach Joe Blanchard, "Meeting the podium on this tournament has really put a good start to Charlie's pathway to the 2024 Olympics."

Cavanagh grabbed a spot on Canada's elite national team for the 2022-23 cycle just days before the tournament in Ecuador.

She's attending the University of New Brunswick and will soon graduate with a bachelor of science degree.

She also just accepted a job at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

But, the championship wasn't an opportunity Cavanagh or her coach wanted to give up.

"I always commend her, that she's balanced athletics and school at the same time," said Blanchard.

Cavanaugh, who boxes for the Saint John Golden Gloves club, beat Mexico's Suzeth Ramirez Hernandez in a unanimous decision last Thursday in a quarterfinals match.

She was classified as 'competitor of the day' out of about 50 other match competitors.

"It's pretty amazing at that level of competition, these are your Olympic boxers who represented their various countries in the previous Olympics in 2022," said Blanchard.

Saint John boxer Charlie Cavanagh is eying the 2024 Olympics. (Boxing Canada)

In her semifinals match Tuesday evening, Cavanagh lost to Brazil's Beatriz Soares in a unanimous decision.

"She had a very close bout there, but unfortunately she was not able to come away with the win," said Blanchard.

Cavanagh finished the tournament with a bronze medal, meeting Boxing Canada's criteria to qualify for the IBA Elite Women's World Championship in Istanbul this May.

Blanchard said Cavanagh will find out on April 7 if she will be part of Team Canada.

Not unfamiliar territory

Cavanagh competed in the 2018 Youth World Championship, where she became the first Canadian female to take home the gold in the 69 kilogram weight category.

"It's not unfamiliar territory for Charlie. It's just all a step up, because she's kind of the young gun to some of these ladies who have been in the elite division for a couple of years already," said Blanchard.

Cavanagh won every match in the tournament.

Blanchard said Cavanagh hadn't competed since 2019, but has kept up her training when COVID-19 safety measures allowed.