500 customers still under boil order after century-old Saint John water main breaks
Cast iron water main that was built in the 1920s failed Sunday
Nearly 500 Saint John Water customers will remain under a boil water order until at least Wednesday, according to a city spokesperson.
The water utility called for a boil order in neighbourhoods around Rockwood Park on Sunday night after an infrastructure failure.
The break occurred on a near century-old cast iron water main that runs along Hawthorne Avenue and connects to the Rockwood Park water storage tank, said spokesperson Lisa Caissie in a statement to CBC News.
"To maintain water levels within the tank and minimize water loss, crews worked quickly Sunday to isolate the damaged pipe from the tank before completing the necessary repairs," Caissie said.
The tank serves close to 500 customers in the immediate area.
Caissie said once a boil water order is issued, samples from the affected area are tested and, according to Department of Health requirements, two consecutive clean tests must be received about 24 hours apart before the water is considered safe to consume.
The result of the second sample is expected to come Wednesday, she said.
Caissie said the utility maintains about 500 kilometres of water mains across the city, and ongoing infrastructure renewal has reduced the number of breaks in recent years.
The utility identified 28 sections of roads and courts where residents must boil their water before consumption. The areas affected include:
- 1 – 416 Sandy Point Road
- 10 – 20 Patricia Lane
- 5 – 18 Kelly Lane
- 9 – 45 Jack Street
- 2 – 194 Anglin Drive
- 4 – 6 Pidgeon Terrace
- 14 – 16 Thornbrough Street
- 49 -100 Thornbrough Street
- 261 – 295 Thornbrough Street
- 2 – 39 Parkwood Avenue
- 71 – 153 Parks Street Extension
- 1 – 345 Hawthorn Avenue Extension
- 4 – 40 Matthew Lane
- 3 – 55 Crow's Nest Lane
- 4 – 8 Duncraggan Court
- 11 – 50 Ravenscliffe Court
- 62 Parks Street
- 55 - 505 Mount Pleasant Avenue
- 80 – 115 Burpee Avenue
- 1 – 30 Mount Pleasant Court
- 39 – 108 Gooderich Street
- 22 – 80 Rocky Terrace
- 6 – 70 Highwood Drive
- 55 Lake Drive (Lily Lake Pavilion)
- 0 – 26 Kiwanis Court
- 248 – 256 Somerset Street
- 3 – 23 Corkery Street
- 185 – 284 Cranston Avenue
Staying safe
Businesses and homes in the affected areas must bring their tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using. Alternatively, they can use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, juice, coffee or tea, or washing vegetables that will not be cooked.
However, it's safe to use the water without boiling for showers, bathing and swimming pools, as well as using it in the dishwater or to handwash dishes in hot, soapy water.
Low-chlorine levels means there could be more bacteria in the water. That could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. This could be especially harmful to "infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems."
The utility said if people experience any of these symptoms, they may want to seek medical advice.
With files from Hadeel Ibrahim
