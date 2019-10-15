500 customers still under boil order after century-old Saint John water main breaks

Nearly 500 Saint John Water customers will remain under a boil water order until at least Wednesday, according to a city spokesperson.

The water utility called for a boil order in neighbourhoods around Rockwood Park on Sunday night after an infrastructure failure.

The break occurred on a near century-old cast iron water main that runs along Hawthorne Avenue and connects to the Rockwood Park water storage tank, said spokesperson Lisa Caissie in a statement to CBC News.

"To maintain water levels within the tank and minimize water loss, crews worked quickly Sunday to isolate the damaged pipe from the tank before completing the necessary repairs," Caissie said.

The tank serves close to 500 customers in the immediate area.

Caissie said once a boil water order is issued, samples from the affected area are tested and, according to Department of Health requirements, two consecutive clean tests must be received about 24 hours apart before the water is considered safe to consume.

The result of the second sample is expected to come Wednesday, she said.

Caissie said the utility maintains about 500 kilometres of water mains across the city, and ongoing infrastructure renewal has reduced the number of breaks in recent years.

Residents in the affected area must bring their water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before consuming it or using it to brush their teeth and wash vegetables that won't be cooked. (Submitted by Saint John Water)

The utility identified 28 sections of roads and courts where residents must boil their water before consumption. The areas affected include:

1 – 416 Sandy Point Road

10 – 20 Patricia Lane

5 – 18 Kelly Lane

9 – 45 Jack Street

2 – 194 Anglin Drive

4 – 6 Pidgeon Terrace

14 – 16 Thornbrough Street

49 -100 Thornbrough Street

261 – 295 Thornbrough Street

2 – 39 Parkwood Avenue

71 – 153 Parks Street Extension

1 – 345 Hawthorn Avenue Extension

4 – 40 Matthew Lane

3 – 55 Crow's Nest Lane

4 – 8 Duncraggan Court

11 – 50 Ravenscliffe Court

62 Parks Street

55 - 505 Mount Pleasant Avenue

80 – 115 Burpee Avenue

1 – 30 Mount Pleasant Court

39 – 108 Gooderich Street

22 – 80 Rocky Terrace

6 – 70 Highwood Drive

55 Lake Drive (Lily Lake Pavilion)

0 – 26 Kiwanis Court

248 – 256 Somerset Street

3 – 23 Corkery Street

185 – 284 Cranston Avenue

Staying safe

Businesses and homes in the affected areas must bring their tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using. Alternatively, they can use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, juice, coffee or tea, or washing vegetables that will not be cooked.

However, it's safe to use the water without boiling for showers, bathing and swimming pools, as well as using it in the dishwater or to handwash dishes in hot, soapy water.

Low-chlorine levels means there could be more bacteria in the water. That could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. This could be especially harmful to "infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems."

The utility said if people experience any of these symptoms, they may want to seek medical advice.