Body found in Saint John's north end

A body has been discovered in Saint John's north end, say police.

The body was found on Victoria Street late Tuesday afternoon, Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said in a news release Wednesday morning.

He did not say if it's male or female, indicate an approximate age or reveal how the body came to be discovered.

Nor did he indicate whether foul play is suspected.

"No further details are being released pending an autopsy," the release said.

The major crime unit is investigating.