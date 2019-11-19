Man faces attempted murder charge after west Saint John shooting

A 35-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a home on Saint John's west side early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital, say police.

Four other people are in custody and facing charges as part of the "serious crime investigation" that also involved gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles, an armed standoff and a lockdown in the city's north end Monday, Saint John Police Force spokesman Jim Hennessy said in a news release Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting on Duke Street West on Sunday around 4:30 a.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man remains at the Saint John Regional Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, said Hennessy.

As a result of that investigation, officers on detail in the north end on Monday witnessed gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles shortly before 3 p.m., he said.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody a short time later.

"The furtherance of the investigation resulted in a barricaded suspect at a residence on Anglin Drive," said Hennessy.

Officers, including the emergency tactical team and members of patrol services, were called to the home around 5 p.m. to negotiate with the man.

"In the interest of public safety, institutions in the immediate area were placed on [lockdown] and residents were displaced from their homes."

Princess Elizabeth School, a daycare and Rocmaura Nursing Home were locked down and a number of streets were barricaded for several hours, including Anglin Drive, Sandy Point Road, Parks Street, Cranston Avenue and Thornborough Avenue.

About 90 minutes into the armed standoff, a woman in the home was released to police.

The 'serious crime' investigation involved the Saint John Police Force's emergency tactical team and members of patrol services. (CBC)

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody around 10 p.m. without incident, he said.

A residence on Parks Street Extension in the north end was also the scene of a "tactical operation" as part of the investigation, said Hennessy.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the 35-year-old man accused in the Sunday morning Duke Street West shooting was arrested on the city's west side.

Court appearances are expected Tuesday afternoon, said Hennessy, but there is no word yet on specific charges.