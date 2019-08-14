Saint John artist creates sculpture out of found objects to challenge notions of trash

For the past year, KC Wilcox has been thinking about the afterlife of trash.

An artist who lives in Saint John's south end, Wilcox has been making regular trips to Tin Can Beach and collecting discarded objects she finds there.

Her recent haul includes fireworks left over from Canada Day, old newspapers, discarded pop cans and beer bottles.

It's all to create her new project, Shedding, in which she casts the objects in rubber latex.

It's all to create her new project, Shedding, in which she casts the objects in rubber latex.

Rubber casts of fireworks that Wilcox found on the beach. They will be displayed with the rest of her work at Third Shift in Saint John. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

"I'm kind of dealing with them on the stage where it's their afterlife and where they've ambiguously kind of become this unknown thing that we overlook."

She's hoping to challenge viewers to think about that notion of forgetting or discarding objects. Her project will be displayed on Friday in King's Square as part of the annual Third Shift art festival.

Wilcox's project is also exploring the relationship in Saint John between industry and the environment. That's why she chose Tin Can Beach as her focus.

"You can see a lot of where the landscape has been altered by industry and also evidence of environmental degradation," she said. "That's what originally kind of drew me to that site."

Objects in various stages of drying sit in Wilcox's studio. The stacked jars contain the rubber latex that she layers onto the objects to create the casts. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

Wilcox chose to cast her objects in rubber latex because it keeps remnants of them when peeled off. Newspaper she cast bled ink into the rubber, Styrofoam left behind pills of white, and bricks left bits of dirt and rubble.

"I approach sculpture in the way a photographer might approach a photograph," she said. "I'm interested in creating something that almost touches the surface, that comes really close to the subject matter."

Rubber casts of newsprint KC Wilcox found at Tin Can Beach. She chose rubber latex as a medium because of the way it holds impressions of the objects, such as the ink from newsprint. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

In order to make the casts, she brushes several layers of latex on the object. Depending on what she's casting, the object may need two layers or it may need 10.

The end result is a sand-coloured, floppy mould that looks like a shedded skin. Hence the name of the project, Shedding.

"I was thinking about the texture of the latex and how it looks a lot like skin," Wilcox said about why she chose the name. "It's very fleshy and it has this really soft quality to it."

A Saint John artist has been collecting trash from Tin Can Beach and casting it in latex to explore the relationship between industry, trash and the environment. 0:43

Wilcox has cast around 100 objects and she'll be splitting them into four categories for display on Friday.

They range from the familiar to the unfamiliar — cans and bottles, household trash, industrial objects and trash with less structure such as tarps and bags. Those were the hardest to cast, she said.

But doing the work has also forced her to really think about trash.

Wilcox holds the cast of the top of a tin can in her hand. Her display on Friday will be split into four categories — cans and bottles, household items, industrial items and more formless trash such as tarps. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

"I feel like through working with this material and with the subject matter I become very much aware of the different types of trash that exist," she said. "I'm thinking about where they may have come from before they became trash and what their lives were."

She hopes viewers will come away from the project thinking about their relationship to trash as well.