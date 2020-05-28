Saint John aquatic centre gets ready to reopen

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre will be opening its doors again starting Monday with new protocols to meet public health guidelines.

Stephen Smith, the general manager of the aquatic centre, said his team has been working hard to get the aquatic centre ready and they are excited to be welcoming swimmers again.

"I think we're going to be able to accommodate what most people are used to being happy to do at the aquatic centre," said Smith.

The centre could actually reopen tomorrow, but Smith said he wanted to make sure personal protective equipment arrived for staff and that all staff were up to speed on the new guidelines.

"We're making sure they're aware of what the symptoms of COVID are and that they're monitoring both themselves and anybody that comes into the facility," said Smith.

"Also what the new cleaning procedures are and what they're expected to do. So washing their hands more frequently, cleaning down our surfaces more frequently."

Physical distancing

There will be changes to the swimming experience as well.

Smith said they expect to keep people in swimming lanes for the most part and limiting the number of people on the deck of the pool to 50 in the competition area and 25 in the leisure pool area.

The toddler pool will also remain closed because Smith doesn't think they could maintain physical distancing in it.

Smith said he’s not really sure what to expect when the centre opens at 6 a.m. Monday.

No decision has been made on whether to open the pool's two water slides.

Rescue changes

There will also be some changes to how any type of rescue is carried out.

It will now require two lifeguards to be involved.

One will dive into the water to retrieve the distressed swimmer, while a partner will help them get that swimmer onto the pool deck, and then retrieve PPE, including a mask in case resuscitation is required.

"I suspect there's going to be some people that are hesitant to come back to anywhere where there's people congregating," said Smith.

"And I suspect we're going to have other people that are just dying to get back into the water or to use the fitness centre."