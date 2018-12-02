Controversial Saint John scrapyard to reopen Monday

A Saint John scrap metal plant that was shut down by the province over concerns of explosions and excessive noise will reopen on Monday.

The Department of Environment has been working with American Iron and Metal to put a plan in place that will allow all operations to restart for a trial period of up to 90 days, the province said in a statement.

The plan requires the company to take measures to eliminate explosions and the impact of excessive noise and vibrations, both on site and at the supply source.

"The company needs to ensure their operations are safe for the environment and for their neighbours," said Environment Minister Jeff Carr in the statement.

"We will continue to monitor their progress closely and ensure they live up to their commitments."

The stop-work order was issued on Nov. 22. Because the AIM operation is on Port Saint John land, it falls within the jurisdiction of the port and the province.

Government records show since June 1, 2017, there have been at least 36 blasts at the site. Some neighbours said they are moving out of the area because of the poor air quality and that explosions have shaken their homes.

Owner met with mayor

AIM owner Herb Black met with Saint John Mayor Don Darling and Port Saint John officials on Nov. 23 to discuss a way forward.

Black said the explosions are usually caused by hazardous materials that are sometimes "camouflaged" in the thousands of cars that can be processed daily.