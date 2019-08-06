Saint John Airport operations resume after flipped private plane closed runway
Pilot in hospital with undetermined injuries, investigation underway
Saint John Airport operations resumed Tuesday afternoon after a private plane flipped on its roof in the morning, sending the pilot to hospital with undetermined injuries.
Runway 23 was closed for a couple of hours during the emergency response, resulting in the cancellation of two departing flights.
Saint John fire crews were called to the scene at 9:50 a.m., said platoon chief Mike Carr.
They found a one-prop plane on its roof, about 230 feet (about 70 metres) off the runway, he said.
The pilot was the only person on board and was conscious when crews arrived, said Carr.
The plane was taking off at the time of the crash, according to Greg Hierlihy, the airport's director of finance and administration.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.
Two Air Canada flights to Montreal and Toronto were cancelled.
Dozens of passengers lined up to rebook flights, including Mohammad Kabir. He was supposed to be on the Toronto flight, heading to Bangladesh to visit family.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified, but it's unclear whether it will send someone to Saint John to investigate.
The plane remains on site.
Fire crews were on the scene for less than an hour.
With files Sarah Kester
