Power out at Saint John Airport, but it remains in operation

After the power went out Thursday morning at Saint John Airport, check-in and screening services are now operational, but some airport services are still not back to normal.

Internet, washrooms, water and lights remain down, says a spokesperson for the airport, which is investigating the cause of the outage.

"We're hoping that, even if we have to go along with generator power until things are officially fixed, then that's what we just will do," said Lori Carle, manager of marketing, public and corporate relations with Saint John Airport.

According to Carle, the airport's generator failed to kick in when the outage occurred and another one had to be brought in, but it does not generate the same amount of power as the one that failed.

Flight delayed, portable toilets brought in

The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, Carle said, and at least one flight was delayed.

An Air Canada flight was supposed to leave for Toronto at 11:40 a.m., but sat on the tarmac until shortly after 12 p.m., when a generator was brought in to power check-in and screening services, Carle said.

The flight's estimated departure time is now 3 p.m.

The air traffic control tower and fire services are still operational, Carle said.

Additional security personal were brought in, she said, to make sure people "go where they need to" and not into the bathrooms. Portable toilets arrived just before 1 p.m., Carle said.

Carle urged people to contact the airline if they have questions about flight delays.

"I'm not exactly sure what's going to happen with the next flight today, but that we've got this process going, that's a good sign," she said.