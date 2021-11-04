Saint John airport's completed upgrades should mean fewer delays because of fog

New Brunswick's foggiest airport has some good news for travellers often waylaid by poor visibility.

The Saint John Airport has announced that following some long-awaited upgrades, it's now certified for low-visibility take-offs.

"Fog is usually the big issue here in Saint John," said Brian Wiggins, the director of facilities at the airport. "In the past they could only depart the airfield down to a certain visibility."

According to the airport's website, Saint John is the third-foggiest airport in Canada.

Improvements to airfield lighting and new centerline lighting on the airport runways, coupled with visibility measuring equipment were needed to gain the certification.

Brian Wiggins, the director of facilities at the Saint John airport says the low-visibility certification comes after upgrades to the airfield and runways. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Wiggins said the upgrades means there should be a reduction in the number of flights delayed or cancelled due to fog.

"There's already been a couple of cases where aircraft that would have been either delayed or cancelled as they wait for the right level of visibility, they were able to take off with the new equipment and the new certification."

Wiggins says he believes this is the first time an airport in the province has received low-visibility take-off certification, with Halifax and St. John's being the nearest airports outside of New Brunswick to also hold the certification.

The Saint John airport is expecting more upgrades in the months to come, according to Greg Hierlihy, interim president & CEO of Saint John Airport Inc.

In a blog post published on its website, he details nearly five-million-dollars in recent funding from the federal government.

It includes $1.1 million through the Airport Relief Fund due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus another $3.8 million coming from the Regional Air Transportation Initiative.