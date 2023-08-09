Saint John airport hardest hit by Air Canada cuts in September

Travellers hoping to catch a flight from Saint John to Toronto are going to have fewer choices after the Labour Day weekend.

Air Canada is cutting two of its three daily direct flights to Toronto and one of two flights to Montreal.

Alexander Ross, Saint John Airport president and CEO, said it's an "unwelcome development."

He said Air Canada told the airport it hopes to restore the flights in November and December, but in the airport business, it's not easy to tell if these are just regular seasonal cuts.

"The last couple years what's been happening through COVID, it's kind of hard to say what normal is anymore," Ross said.

Saint John travellers will no longer be able to fly to Toronto and back in one day for business.

Ross acknowledges people may now have to look to other airports in the region for their flights, including the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport, which is not seeing any cuts to flights this fall.

"I think it represents an unfair inconvenience to the Saint John traveller," Ross said.

Air Canada facing pilot shortage

An Air Canada spokesperson provided an email statement to CBC News, calling the cuts "seasonal adjustments" that commonly happen throughout the year. The statement went on to cite high demand for pilots and lingering supply chain issues as reasons for the cuts.

"This is just not acceptable," said David Duplisea, president of the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce.

"The businesses in the region and the travelling public are extremely upset by this. They're not servicing the market here properly," Duplisea added.

Air Canada flights at the Saint John Airport to Toronto and Montreal will be reduced from five to two daily flights. (Submitted by the Saint John Airport)

He said that when the airport faced cuts last year, the chamber was able to set up a meeting with airport and Air Canada executives, resulting in getting one of the previously cut flights reinstated.

Duplisea said the chamber is in contact with the airline and hopes to negotiate a fix soon.

"We have a very viable, very vibrant business and economy here and when cuts like this happen, it does affect the economic viability moving forward," Duplisea said.

Moncton unaffected

New Brunswick's largest airport is not facing the same cuts this fall.

The Moncton airport will keep its three daily flights to Toronto and two to Montreal.

"It's still very much an industry in recovery mode," said Courtney Burns, president and CEO of the Moncton airport.

Courtney Burns, CEO of the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, says it will retain its usual flights through the fall. She said the industry is still 'in recovery mode' as cuts hit other regional airports. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"We certainly never like to see any airport lose service, but it's been the reality unfortunately as the industry recovers," she said.

Burns said that many factors go into airline decisions to cut flights, and the region is still lagging behind the rest of the country in a returning to post-pandemic numbers.

She said Moncton flights have been "extremely full" all summer and demand far outpaces the airline's ability to work around pilot shortages.

In 2022, the Moncton airport was at 70 per cent of pre-COVID passenger numbers, and this year is on track to hit 85 to 90 per cent.

"Certainly Moncton is better positioned to meet the demand we're seeing out of our region," Burns said.

Fredericton faces less severe cuts

Fredericton is also facing flight reductions, but to a lesser extent.

Air Canada said the capital city will go down from three to two daily flights to Toronto, while service to Montreal will be unchanged.

Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, said Air Canada has served Fredericton's airport well. (CBC News file photo)

"Certainly we're always a little bit disappointed or discouraged when we hear of a change in the schedule that will impact access here in Fredericton," said Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

She said recognizes flight schedules adjust seasonally and is glad that Fredericton still has access to same-day round trip flights to Toronto.

Ross said that the airport has returned to 92 per cent of pre-COVID travel numbers, and that Air Canada and other airlines have provided a good level of service to the community.

"Overall, I believe we will continue to have the service that we need, and as the demand grows the service will grow as well," Ross said.

A spokesperson for the Fredericton airport did not respond to requests for comment.