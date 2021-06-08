Saint John police probe 3-vehicle highway collision, fire

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a three-vehicle highway collision and fire Tuesday that sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 1 eastbound, near exit 125, shortly after 2 p.m., said force spokesperson Jim Hennessy.

A vehicle had rear-ended a construction vehicle and then caught on fire, according to Saint John Fire Department acting platoon chief Craig Melvin.

He couldn't comment on the type of vehicle or the number of occupants.

Melvin also couldn't say if anyone was in the construction vehicle at the time it was struck, or the type of construction vehicle, but it was doing highway work, he said.

Hennessy confirmed a construction vehicle was one of three vehicles involved and that one vehicle caught fire. He could not immediately comment on the third vehicle's involvement.

One person was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital for observation, said Hennessy. He couldn't say which vehicle the person had been in or whether they were a driver or passenger.

"No word on any possible charges at this time as the investigation is ongoing," he said.

"That is all the information we have to share at this time as the investigation is ongoing," he added.

The eastbound highway was closed for about 20 minutes, and traffic was backed up, said Melvin.

Police posted about the accident on social media and encouraged motorists to plan an alternate route to avoid delays.

"Please, if you are going through the area, keep an eye out for first responders," the tweet said.

Four firefighters responded to the scene, along with police officers and paramedics.