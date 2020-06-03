Saint Andrews has change of heart, welcomes back visitors in hopes of driving summer traffic

The Town of Saint-Andrews has had a change of heart and is now welcoming tourists.

In April, the town issued a statement asking visitors to stay away from the seaside resort town because to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But with the province starting to reopen its economy, deputy mayor Brad Henderson says the community is ready to receive tourists.

"All of the businesses in the community are now allowed to be open, and the town itself is now prepared — it has the public washrooms open, there's sanitization teams in place that are wiping benches, they're wiping rails," said Henderson.

Henderson said the message for tourists to stay away may have sounded harsh, but it was intended to save people time from visiting a community that was mostly closed. He said the messaging was in step with the province's request for people to stay home at the time.

Saint Andrews deputy mayor Brad Henderson said the town is ready for visitors again. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"We certainly did not want to offend anyone, it was within the best interest of the visitor themselves — to come to a community that's completely shutdown, no washrooms," he said, adding that it wouldn't have been the most hospitable of destinations for a town who normally embraces visitors.

The Town of Saint Andrews is making changes to its downtown later this month to hopefully help entice people to visit — and to boost local business during what will likely be a difficult summer.

Henderson said the town is making part of the downtown one-way to make more room on the sidewalks for businesses to use either as a cafe-style arrangement outside or for retail businesses to place product outdoors.

"It's going to give a lot more outdoor, vibrant, feel — and most importantly, a safer environment."

Kevin Simmonds owns a couple of businesses in the town, including the Red Herring Pub, and he said he's hoping people will visit the town this summer despite April's message to stay away.

"I'm hoping they weren't offended, we were worried about people's public safety," Simmonds said.

Business owner Kevin Simmonds said he hopes New Brunswickers explore their province this summer. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Simmonds said it's a slower start to the tourism season because of COVID-19, which resulted in the cancellation of last month's Paddlefest, a popular annual festival to kick off the tourism season, but he said things are starting to pick up again.

He's hopeful New Brunswickers will use this summer to explore their home province, and he thinks the town's outdoor market vibe will help business.

"We're kinda lucky 'cause a lot of people already want to day-trip here on Friday, Saturday and Sunday anyways."

Chuck Cole of Fredericton was one of those day-trippers. He and his family were in Saint Andrews to celebrate his friend's son's birthday. The bubble group went to the recently reopened aquarium before stopping for lunch at the Red Herring.

He wasn't offended by the town's request to stay away earlier in the pandemic.

"Just for safety purposes, I understood the context of it, like everybody else, people are just worried because everything is different."

The town's plan to make part of the downtown one-way will take effect on June 26.