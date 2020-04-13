Weekend storm destroys part of historic Van Horne Trail in Saint Andrews

A strong wind storm destroyed part of the Van Horne Trail in Saint Andrews over the long weekend.

Brad Henderson, deputy mayor of Saint Andrews, a town about 100 kilometres southwest of Saint John, said a combination of high tide and strong winds destroyed a section of the trail Thursday night.

"It literally just lifted the pavement," Henderson said.

The damage impacted about 200 metres of the eight foot wide asphalt trail.

Henderson said it was the most scenic part of the three kilometre trail, which connects the town.

The section of trail allowed residents to overlook the Passamaquoddy Bay and nearby Ministers Island.

"The direction of where the wind was blowing beat down on the shores of Saint Andrews and caused major flooding," he said. "And of course the force of water did some damage."

The trail follows the old railway track from the town's Langmaid Park to Katy's Cove, which is where most of the damage occurred.

James Donald, owner and creator of the Hiking NB website, said he was saddened to hear about the damage and wonders when people will be able to use the trail again.

"It took a long time to get the funding to get the trail pushed through," Donald said.

"COVID-19 is probably not going to help any of the funding much for the tourism side of things."

The town's historic Market Square, was also washed out over the weekend.

Building a long-lasting trail

Henderson said he isn't sure how much repairs will cost or when that section of trail will reopen.

An engineer will have to assess the area and make sure a new trail can last long term.

"Everybody knows that when you build a trail along the bay, or along an ocean, there is some risk."

Brad Henderson, deputy mayor of Saint Andrews, said he isn't sure when the trail will be repaired or how much it will cost. (Photo: Kurt Gumushel)

The trail was paved about six years ago so it could be accessible for everyone, including people in wheelchairs, people pushing strollers and children learning to ride their bicycles.

"To see one storm come in, it really reminds people of the force of Mother Nature and the concerns of climate change," he said.

Henderson said the trail was paved about six years ago. (Photo: Kurt Gumushel)

With the COVID-19 outbreak and recent damage to the popular trail, Henderson said residents feel discouraged. But he said the community is also resilient.

"It was such a rich asset and it offered such a great quality of life for our community."