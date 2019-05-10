Festival of Nature boasts 'exclusive access' to Charlotte County attractions

Nature NB is gearing up for its annual Festival of Nature next month, expecting record numbers for an array of outdoor adventures and workshops.

This year, the festival is being held in Saint Andrews from June 7 to June 9.

"For birders especially, Charlotte County is really amazing," executive director Vanessa Roy-McDougall said.

"There's so many things to see. We're getting a lot of excitement and a lot of people coming."

Festival events include a behind-the-scenes tour of the Huntsman Marine Science Centre, home of Snorkel the Seal. (Huntsman Marine Science Centre)

More than 250 people have already registered, and many of the 50 tours and workshops are already full.

Besides birding, there will be beekeeping, botany, beach exploration, kayaking and visits to Machias Seal Island, the Huntsman Marine Science Centre and Kingsbrae Gardens, to name few.

"What we like to do is highlight what's unique about the area," Roy-McDougall said.

A beekeeping demonstration during the 2016 Festival of Nature in Restigouche County. There are a few beekeeping events this year, including an introductory workshop by James Whitehead. (Ray Riddell)

Some of the field guides include veteran New Brunswick birder Jim Wilson, federal fisheries scientists from the Huntsman centre, provincial veterinarian Jim Goltz, local outfitters, and Sakom Akagi of the Passamaquoddy First Nation.

"It's meant to just be a really fun weekend to get outside and explore a new part of the province.

Roy-McDougall said she went to her first Festival of Nature at least a dozen years ago and didn't know much about birds at the time.

"They were so great about teaching us about bird sounds and how to identify them and sharing their binoculars. ... They just want to share their passion. They love nature they want to share it with others."

Among the festival's many birding events is a trip to the Caughey-Taylor Nature Preserve with Dorothy Diamond. This shot was taken during last year's festival in Bathurst. (Jillian Edwards)

This year she is most looking forward to the chance to visit the Point Lepreau Bird Observatory.

The public doesn't usually have access to the site, which is near NB Power's nuclear generating station.

But the Saint John Naturalists Club has been conducting a research project there every spring for about the past 30 years, to identify and count migrating shorebirds.

"It's sort of exclusive access. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I'm excited to go visit."

A number of local outfitters will be giving tours in the Quoddy IBA, or important birding area. (Christopher Bartlett)

Roy-McDougall said she hopes the festival encourages New Brunswickers to get out and explore what the natural surroundings have to offer.

"I mean, you can go minutes and you're out in nature. So, really it's about appreciating what we have and learning more about what kind of nature we have."

Ultimately, said Roy-McDougall, Nature NB's goal is to bring more people to the cause of defending nature, "so future generations can have festivals of nature for hundreds of years."

Participants can sign up for one trip, one day or the whole weekend.

The starting point is the W.C. O'Neill Arena Complex.

Nature NB, which holds the festival in a different area each year, has a complete schedule on its website.