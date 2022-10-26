Fire destroys communal building at Saint Andrews campground

A Saint Andrews campground building was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, leaving behind only piles of blackened rubble.

Fire Chief Kevin Theriault said the call came in around 7 a.m., and when the first crew arrived on scene, the Oceanfront Campground's kitchen shelter was in flames.

He said the crew's first point of attack was the large propane tank beside the building. He said they made sure the tank didn't get overheated, then started on the fire.

WATCH | Fire officials respond to a fully-involved fire at Saint Andrews campground Fire destroys Oceanfront Campground kitchen shelter Duration 0:53 The communal building at the Oceanfront Campground in Saint Andrews, N.B. caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Kiwanis Oceanfront Campground is a full-service campground that has been closed for the season since Oct. 11. It has metered propane and cylinder refilling services for campers and a communal area, the kitchen shelter, which is what caught fire.

Theriault said it took about an hour to get the fire out.

The campground is run by the Kiwanis Club of St. Andrews and serves as a big source of income for the club. Theriault said a lot of electrical equipment was stored in the building.

"It's a big hit for the campground for sure," he said.

Theriault said the investigation, starting with where the fire started, will be turned over to the RCMP and the Fire Marshal's Office.