Safe Restart money spread unevenly among N.B. communities for pandemic losses

When the federal government offered New Brunswick municipalities Safe Restart money in 2020, 69 eligible governments stepped up to claim a total of $11 million in Phase 2 of the program.

Saint John received the biggest portion of the pie, with almost $3.4 million.

When size is factored in, the Village of Centreville was the big winner. Located between Woodstock and Grand Falls, the tiny community received almost $93,000 for its 557 residents. Per capita, that works out to $166.68, compared to Saint John's $49.97 per resident.

Centreville's clerk and administrator, Andrea Callahan, said the village followed the rules of the program and applied for money to help cover losses incurred because of the pandemic.

For Centreville, that's basically one event — the annual truck and tractor pull that attracts as many as 5,800 people through the gates in a single day, said Callahan.

She said the community usually makes between $150,000 to $220,000 over the weekend-long event. So when COVID forced its cancellation in 2020, the village applied for Safe Restart money to help make up for the loss.

"That loss was huge for our community," said Callahan.

Safe Restart is a $19 billion federal aid program announced in July 2020 to help communities bounce back from the pandemic. New Brunswick's share was roughly $41 million and it was divided into three phases of giving.

Phase 1 of the program doled out $1.6 million to Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John for public transit. It also provided $360,000 for Edmundston to enter into an agreement with Maritime Bus to keep its northern New Brunswick routes open until the end of 2021.

In Phase 2, all 104 of the province's eligible communities were asked to submit claims to cover net losses in 2020 caused by the pandemic. Sixty-nine communities did so, filing claims that totalled $13,158,017.52, according to Anne Mooers, director of communications for the Department of Environment and Local Government.

Nearly $2 million was rejected, leaving a total of more than $11 million spread among the 69 communities. The complete list of communities and what they received is available online.

Phase 3 distributed the remaining $28 million to every community on a per capita basis — regardless of whether they asked for it. Communities got $54.29 for every citizen based on 2016 population figures — the most recent census figures available at the time.

Big winners in Phase 2

Woodstock was another big winner in Phase 2. The town of 5,228 received nearly $321,000 to offset COVID-related losses.

Mayor Arthur Slipp said town officials followed all of the rules and closely tracked all losses and additional expenses because of the pandemic. Woodstock filed a detailed claim of about $333,000, with about $12,000 in claims getting rejected.

Slipp said each department kept an accurate account of what losses were incurred.

Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slipp said town officials submitted a very detailed claim for COVID-related losses in 2020. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

Sackville has a comparable population to Woodstock, but it only received $21,739 — compared to Woodstock's $320,860 — despite filing a claim of approximately $290,000, said Jamie Burke, Sackville's chief administrative officer.

"We certainly heard about some inconsistencies throughout the process," Burke said.

It was also "a significant amount of work" to put the claim together, only to have about $269,000 rejected.

"That was one of the things that we were really frustrated about," Burke said. "We put all this work in and then, you know, a lot of the big chunks that we felt were eligible were not. And in the end, we got back a fraction of what we had originally submitted.

"If this were to happen again, certainly we would encourage the money to be distributed on a per capita basis."

35 declined the offer

With a population of almost 5,000, Grand Bay-Westfield, near Saint John, is close in size to Woodstock and Sackville. It got no money in Phase 2.

That's because it was one of 35 communities that didn't apply for funding.

The town's chief administrative officer, John Enns-Wind, said the town wasn't about to "claim stuff that we don't need or we're not entitled to."

Grand Bay-Westfield was one of 35 New Brunswick communities that did not submit a claim for Phase 2 of the federal Safe Restart program. (Town of Grand-Bay Westfield)

Since Phase 2 was based on need, Enns-Wind said his community didn't qualify. Unlike other communities of similar size, Grand Bay-Westfield doesn't have municipal water or wastewater treatment and doesn't run any recreational facilities or programming.

Enns-Wind said the town simply did not lose money in 2020 because of the pandemic and therefore didn't apply.

Dieppe didn't apply either — and it was the province's largest community that didn't.

Mayor Yvon Lapierre said Phase 2 was designed to help municipal governments that lost money because of COVID.

"The objective is to be as straightforward as we can be and we very much followed the rules. … We did not lose money, so we need not apply for additional funding," said Lapierre.