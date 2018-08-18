Proposed Sackville abattoir attracts controversy

A Sackville man is hoping to open an abattoir in Sackville's industrial park, but asking for the necessary rezoning has stirred controversy among some residents who say it's a good idea in a bad location.

The town's council passed the first reading of the zoning amendments requested by Chris Pierce, at Monday's meeting despite dozens of letters of objections being filed.

Ron Aiken, acting mayor of the town of Sackville said, "You can think of the first reading as almost like the starter's gun in a race, that just gets the process going."

32 letters of objection had been sent to the town by the time the council meeting began, Aiken thinks more have come in since.

He said those opinions are being considered, but there are still two readings of the amendments before the zoning change is made and that's only a first step for the proposed project.

"If we didn't do that, nothing could happen," he said.

Ron Aiken, deputy and acting mayor of Sackville, said the first reading of a zoning amendment is only a first step towards allowing an abattoir to set up shop at the town's industrial park. (Town of Sackville/submitted)

Sandy Malasky, who lives "within sight" of the proposed abattoir, was the author of one of those letters.

"I want to know what (Pierce's) plans are for things like disposal of blood, disposal of offal, noise abatement, smell issues, all of those," said Malasky.

"I think the other issue is what is this going to have on the effect of our property values?"

Malasky said knowing where her food comes from is important to her, and she shops local as much as possible.

"This is not that I don't want any kind of an abattoir anywhere, I want to be very clear that it's this particular site," she said.

Chris Pierce declined to do an interview but sent a written statement.

He said he chose to set up shop in one half of the building at 72 Crescent Street in the town's industrial park because, "it is the area within town zoned for commercial business."

The red marker shows the building where Chris Pierce is hoping to open an abattoir and meat market. Some people on Beal Heights and Charles Street don't want it to go there. (google maps)

He wrote that he'd like to have a store front in the building, and the industrial park means people won't have to drive out of town to buy meat.

The development agreement Pierce sent to the town states that animals will be loaded through the back of the building, and won't be held outside at any time.

Pierce said animals won't be on site after business hours, and "as for any smell from the animals there should be virtually no smell at all as the beef are brought on site, processed inside and immediately cleaned up."

He wrote that he hopes the business will create jobs, and make food produced in the area more easily accessible.

Abattoirs are heavily regulated and Pierce wrote, his business will follow guidelines from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Safe Food for Canadians Regulation and the Health of Animals Act and Regulations.

Malasky remains skeptical.

"The entire process, including getting the animals in there, killing them, butchering them, doing all of that, can be done in half of that building and without smell and noise and all of that?"

Sandy Malasky lives within sight of the proposed abattoir. She is objecting to the location of business because she is concerned about the possible smell, noise and environmental impact in her neighbourhood. (Sandy Malasky/submitted)

"I mean, I just have a hard time thinking that that's really a feasible proposal," she said.

She also said she is concerned that people in her neighbourhood were not informed of the proposal, instead news spread through word of mouth.

Ron Aiken said the town followed the rules which state that residents living within 100 metres must be notified when amendments are being considered and the notification was posted on both the town's and the Regional Service Commission's website.

He said any changes about how the process is done have to go through the commission.

"So our hands are kind of tied on that one."

And Aiken said, it's hard to know which issues residents will have strong feelings about.

"You just don't know ahead of time, sometimes they blow up on you like you never expected and sometimes things you thought might cause a problem don't."

The second reading of the amendments are scheduled for January.