Controversial high school football team goes for 4th consecutive title Saturday

A high school football team is looking to win its fourth consecutive championship one year after controversy arose over the players' style.

Sackville's Tantramar Titans face the Riverview Royals, one of the teams that filed a complaint against the Titans, for the provincial high school football championship Saturday.

The Titans are undefeated this season and held a 6-1 record last season, but their dominant performances raised questions about fair play from several opposition coaches.

Several players from opposing teams were injured in games against the Titans during the 2017 season.

The injuries prompted some teams to file complaints with the New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association.

They accused the Titans of intentional violations involving Football New Brunswick's "head out of the game" rule, fair play rule, and intent to injure.

A panel of representatives from the NBIAA, Football New Brunswick, Football Canada and Football Canada's officials committee investigated the complaints.

The panel cleared the Titans of any wrongdoing.

"After reviewing several game films, it was determined that Tantramar was playing in the rules and therefore would not be sanctioned," NBIAA president Andy Clark said in an email to CBC News.

Controversy fuels ambition

Scott O'Neal, the Titans' head coach, said the controversy over the team's conduct has made the players more determined. (Peter Rockwell)

Scott O'Neal, the Titans head coach, said he tried to shield the players from the criticism last season but eventually they had to talk about it.

"I wanted them to know what other people thought of what we were doing and that we were doing nothing wrong except being really good coaches and pointing them in the right direction," O'Neal said.

"They were upset. But …we're still here."

In fact, O'Neal said the controversy just made the team more determined.

"It really fired me up in the off-season to be a better coach, to become even better at what I did, and the kids are super motivated about it now," O'Neal said.

"Whatever these people thought they were trying to do, all it did was motivate us."

CBC News asked Riverview Royals head coach Guy Messervier for an interview but he declined.

Players ready

Rookie Patrick Shipley says he wants to keep the team's legacy going. (Pamela Schneider)

Grade 12 player Tristan McCluskey said he's been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

"We've been working since Grade 9 as hard as we can," said McCluskey.

"This year we'll be breaking a record for Tantramar and really putting this team in history. I feel it's a bigger jump for us and we really want to get this."

Patrick Shipley is one of the team's 23 rookies and does not want to disappoint.

"Yeah, trying to keep the veterans' legacy going, so trying to keep winning," he said during practice.

While O'Neal isn't providing any insight into the team's playbook, he did share what he tells the team before every game.

"Play our game. Use what we used all week in preparation on the field and you'll be fine," he said.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. this afternoon at the Mount Allison University field in Sackville.