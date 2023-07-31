Horizon reaffirms goal to restore 24/7 ER service in Sackville, Sussex

The emergency departments in Sackville and Sussex still aren't staffed overnight, but Horizon Health Network has reaffirmed its goal to restore 24/7 service for both and says it's making progress in its recruitment efforts.

A new emergency department physician will start work at Sackville Memorial Hospital this fall, according to Horizon's interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson.

And three new recruits will provide emergency services throughout the Saint John region one of whom who will dedicate 60 per cent of their time to covering rural ERs, including Sussex Health Centre.

Meanwhile, community groups in both towns are working with Horizon to find solutions to their health-care challenges.

The Sackville ER lost it daily overnight service in November 2021 because of a shortage of doctors and nurses. At the time, Horizon described the closure as temporary. The ER is only open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A doctor shortage forced the overnight closure of the Sussex ER last September. Melanson said at the time she hoped the reduced service would last "less than a year." It's closed daily from 8:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Hopes for extended hours

Sackville isn't sure yet what impact the new ER doctor will have on hours in September, said John Higham, co-chair of the rural health action group and a former mayor.

He hopes it will mean "a little bit of an extension," or at least shorter waits in the short term.

Recruitment remains the long-term challenge, however, said Higham.

Former Sackville mayor John Higham said the renewal of the hospital, having the operating rooms in service again and getting the acute care beds back, have all helped to create a 'different atmosphere,' and should help with recruitment efforts. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

So his group has started discussions with the Moncton Hospital about the possibility of a regional approach to ER physician recruitment, he said.

Physicians "like the idea of working in a place that challenges them and sometimes Sackville has less of the acute cases."

Need 'critical mass' of 6 doctors

People in Sussex are anxious to see overnight ER service restored, said Mayor Marc Thorne, who is part of a steering committee that oversees the Sussex and Area Action Group.

As it stands, depending on the severity of their medical issue, some people are travelling to Saint John for emergency services, he said. "A lot of people are, of course, choosing to wait until the next day."

He described the three new hires in Saint John as great news. "The fact is their success is our success."

Although Sussex is recruiting too, he understands the Saint John Regional Hospital might be a bigger draw, and they can work shifts at the town's ER.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said nurses also play a critical role at the emergency department and Horizon has managed to recruit two registered nurses. (Town of Sussex)

"My understanding is that the critical mass to have an impact on us down here is six."

Horizon has some potential candidates "in the queue," he said — two from abroad and two Canadian-trained.

"Hopefully they'll make a decision to come our way."

Sussex after-hours clinic 'an incredible boost'

In the meantime, a new after-hours clinic opened by three local doctors has made a "tremendous difference," said Thorne.

"It's just been an incredible boost in our community for people that need some quick service that you can call in the morning and be seen in the evening," he said.

It's a piece of the puzzle of improving primary care, said Thorne. "Although emergency departments are sort of the focus of where people really see a lack in primary care, it's really a broader spectrum than that.

"It's about recruitment and retention. It's about making sure that your facilities stay relevant, that they're viable."

Temporary clinic to open in Sackville in September

Higham agrees it's a bigger issue than just the ER. "So that's where we're kind of focusing … what we're calling Collaboration 2.0."

He noted Sackville is also poised to get a new clinic after Dr. Catherine Johnston announced she's retiring and Dr. Andrea Wall is taking on a new role as chief hospitalist at Sackville Memorial.

A "significant amount" of people will be losing their family doctor so his group worked with Horizon to come up with a solution.

A temporary primary care clinic is scheduled to open in September. It will serve displaced patients and prioritize those with the most urgent and chronic medical needs.

The goal is for the temporary clinic to ultimately become a multidisciplinary collaborative community health centre, which Higham believes will appeal to new doctors and help with recruitment efforts.

Horizon said its talent acquisition team is also working with the Southeast Regional Service Commission to use community promotional funding provided by the province for health-care recruitment.