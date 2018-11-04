Sackville elementary school damaged by fire

A fire Sunday at Salem Elementary School in Sackville, N.B., was quickly extinguished by emergency crews, but it did damage to the roof.

In an emailed statement, Stephanie Patterson, Anglophone East School District spokesperson, said the school will be closed Monday for repairs.

It's expected to reopen on Tuesday.

"Fortunately the firefighters arrived and put out the fire very quickly so there was no smoke damage in the building," she said.

Craig Bowser, Sackville's fire chief, said the cause of the fire is unknown. "A fire marshal is coming to see for further investigation," he said.

Bowser said the department was dispatched to the school shortly before 2 p.m. They found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

The school serves students from kindergarten to Grade 4.