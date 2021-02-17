Sackville exploring removing ban on skateboards on town streets

The town of Sackville is looking at removing its ban on skateboarding on town streets.

The bylaw, which bans skateboards and longboards on roadways, was implemented in 1996 over safety concerns.

But town councillor Andrew Black thinks the bylaw needs to be reconsidered.

"The bylaw is in place, but not, I would admit, not readily enforced," said Black.

"We decided to do a little bit of research and then bring it over to council."

Black has firsthand knowledge of the issue.

He is a longboarder who grew up in Sackville, and when he moved back to the town in 2000 he was surprised to hear about the ban.

"I was longboarding to work one day and got pulled over by the RCMP, one of the officers in town that I knew, and he said, 'Andrew, you're not allowed skateboarding on the streets in Sackville'," said Black

"I made a joke and said, 'Well, it's not a skateboard, it's a longboard,' which he didn't find particularly funny."

Black said while safety was cited as the main issue when the ban was first implemented, there were also concerns about the "nuisance" skaters would pose on the town's streets.

"I think the attitude towards skateboarders has changed a little bit in the town and then being able to put money into the skate park a couple of times over the last five years with improvements, has been a really good thing for the town as well," said Black

The updated bylaw legislation has already passed first reading at council, but a few wrinkles need to be ironed out before it's finalized.

"Skateboards aren't covered in the Motor Vehicle Act," said Black.

"We thought that maybe we could wrap skateboards into the terminology for bicycles. But that's difficult because bicycles are specifically defined in the Motor Vehicle Act and skateboards, in my opinion, don't really fit."

Black said for safety reasons, boards would continue to be banned on town sidewalks.