Sackville 'name bank' could help town bring more diversity to street and place names

A professor at Mount Allison University wants to get Canadians talking about place names and she's starting in the school's home town.

Lauren Beck and some of her students in visual and material culture studies are analyzing Sackville street names and surveying town residents to see if those names match with their values.

Names are very meaningful, said Beck, and she'd like them to better reflect modern Canadian society.

The Canada Research Chair in Intercultural Encounter also has a book expected to be released in September called Canada's Place Names and How to Change Them, being published by Concordia University Press.

Many place names were decided decades or centuries ago, said Beck, and Canada's identity is very different today.

A greater number are in now positions of authority "to help decide and shape the map of Canada — or in this case Sackville, New Brunswick," she said.

There are 134 street names in Sackville, said Beck, and dozens of monuments.

This park in Sackville is named for a lifelong resident of the town who ran a grocery store and was a strong supporter of youth in the community. (Submitted by Peter Barr)

Most celebrate people or moments in history, she said, while some are related to animals or nature.

And almost all of the people honoured are white men.

"Women, people of colour, Indigenous groups — among other sometimes intersecting demographic categories — tend to go underrepresented," she said.

It could be easy to expand gender diversity, Beck suggested, by adding first names to some street signs.

A number of names are clearly connected to colonialism, she said, such as Queen's Road.

Streets named for British royalty convey colonial meaning, said Beck. (Submitted by Peter Barr)

Town residents may want to re–examine those, said Beck, if they're interested in decolonization.

There are also a lot of plaques with outdated references to Indigenous people, she said.

Beck didn't want to single out any in particular, but said, when it comes time to do maintenance, there could be good opportunities to update and "recontextualize" them.

Changing names and monuments is a tricky business, she acknowledged.

Some people have a strong attachment to war memorials, for example, if they have a relative who served in a war.

A statue of Edward Cornwallis was removed from a Halifax park in January 2018. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

When something like the Cornwallis statue is removed in Halifax, said Beck, Indigenous people no longer have to see a man responsible for genocide commemorated, but on the other hand, harms perpetuated by white settlers are tucked away.

The average person may feel connected to Sir John A. Macdonald as a forefather who helped shape Canada, she said, and from that perspective removing a statue of him might seem unnecessary or misguided.

"In the balance, I think we should not be afraid to wonder how to better celebrate and acknowledge the presence and contributions of people who are not white men," she said.

Charlottetown's John A. Macdonald statue was defaced on several occasions before it was eventually removed in June. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The prospect of changing names may be easier to swallow, said Beck, when you think about the fact that it's happened many times in history — like when Sainte Anne became Fredericton.

It just takes time to adapt, she said, noting that when Elsipogtog First Nation re-adopted its traditional name, people didn't stop calling it Big Cove overnight.

"Names have a living presence in our lives," she said.

Beck said she's less interested in tearing things down or changing current names, than in helping to choose new monuments and names for the future.

Chester Cole Ball Field is named for a 1920s World Junior Champion speed skater from Sackville, who injured his knee in competition at Madison Square Garden in New York City, got sepsis and died at the age of 17. (Submitted by Peter Barr)

Kate McSweeney is one of the students working on the project.

She's from Toronto and in second year, majoring in visual and material culture studies.

McSweeney said she believes it's important to look back and challenge what we know about our history.

She's researching the significance of High Marsh Road, Hillcrest Avenue, Industrial Drive, Johnson Avenue and King Street.

"I found the history of High Marsh Road the most interesting so far," said McSweeney.

"It dates back to when the first Acadian settlers came to the Tantramar region, and I learned that the word Tantramar comes from the French word 'tintamarre' meaning a ruckus or hubbub, which refers to all the noise made by the marsh birds in the area."

Sackville and New Brunswick have a deep history rooted in colonialism, said McSweeney, and the area is still predominantly white, so many important historical figures have been overlooked.

"There is just so much that people don't know about and so many important people that get lost to history," she said.

Students are also researching how other towns and cities are adopting more inclusive naming practices.

They plan to produce a report and a name bank to submit to the town in early April.

Town officials said it will be a resource for them, for example, when subdivision developers ask for street name suggestions. And it will help them be more inclusive in naming public spaces or developing public art.

Beck approached the town about the project last summer, said senior manager of corporate projects, Kieran Miller.

No complaints have been received about any current names, said Miller, and there are no plans, as of yet, to rename anything.