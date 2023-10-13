Sackville man faces 1st-degree murder charge after woman found dead

A man from southeast New Brunswick has been charged with first-degree murder after police say officers found a woman's body in Sackville on Thursday.

Roger H. Crossman, 62, of Sackville is accused of killing Marlene Cheryl Crossman.

In a news release, New Brunswick RCMP said officers were asked to perform a well-being check at a King Street home at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a woman's body.

At about 5:30 p.m., police said a 62-year-old man turned himself in at the Antigonish RCMP detachment in Nova Scotia, about a 230-kilometre drive east of Sackville.

Police said the woman's death was deemed a homicide and the man was arrested.

Roger Crossman appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court Friday where the charge was laid.

First-degree murder is a homicide that's planned and deliberate.

Crossman remains in custody and was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment. He returns to court Nov. 9.

Property records indicate Roger and Marlene owned a home together on King Street in Sackville.

Condolences were posted on social media Friday, including from the theatre that Marlene Crossman managed in Amherst, N.S.

"Marlene was our leader, our manager, and the greatest employee that one could ever ask for," the Amherst Theatre posted on Facebook.

"She was kind, loving, thoughtful, caring, and strong. Every day Marlene came to work with the care and passion that one could only dream of. Her energy, her kindness, and everything about her will be deeply missed. She could light up a room with her smile on the darkest of days."