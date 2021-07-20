Sackville Memorial Hospital emergency department closed until Sunday

Horizon Health has announced that Sackville Memorial Hospital's emergency department is closed until Sunday at 8 a.m.

The closure means the emergency department will not see patients and clients and ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals.

Horizon Health said the temporary closure is due a sudden unavailability of doctors and nurses.

It further confirmed this is related to sick calls that were unable to be filled.

Individuals requiring urgent medical care are being asked to seek treatment at another hospital.

Continued reduced service

There was also a reduction in emergency department hours this summer. It was originally announced as temporary but has continued.

The ER currently closes at 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The ER closure comes as the hospital has temporarily lost all its beds for acute care because of a shortage of nurses. The beds will be used for long-term care.