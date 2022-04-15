Sackville Memorial Hospital emergency department closed for Easter long weekend
The emergency department is expected to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.
Horizon Health has announced the emergency department at the Sackville Memorial Hospital in Sackville, N.B., will be closed Easter weekend.
The emergency department at the hospital closes Friday at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday at 8 a.m.
The closure means the emergency department will not see patients, and clients and ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals.
"All patients/clients requiring urgent medical care during this time will need to seek treatment at another hospital," Horizon Health said in a tweet.
Attention: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sackville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sackville</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Moncton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Moncton</a> and surrounding areas. The Emergency Department at Horizon’s Sackville Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed ALL WEEKEND, beginning Friday, April 15, at 4 p.m. & reopen Monday at 8 a.m.—@HorizonHealthNB
Horizon Health says on its website that the closure is due to doctor and nurse shortages.
The Horizon Health Network did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
Not the first closure
The Sackville emergency department was closed for two days in December, due to a sudden unavailability of doctors and nurses.
There was also a reduction in the emergency department hours that began last summer.
It was initially announced as temporary, but has continued.
The ER currently closes at 4 p.m., seven days a week.
