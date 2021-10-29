ER service at Sackville hospital to stop every day at 4 p.m. indefinitely
Horizon Health describes cuts in ER service as temporary, but no end date is set
Sackville Memorial Hospital will not offer emergency care after 4 p.m. any day of the week, Horizon Health announced Friday.
Starting Nov. 19, the hospital ER will only be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone who needs medical care after 4 p.m. will have to seek treatment at another hospital, a release from Horizon says.
The hospital's emergency room was already closed evenings from Friday through Monday, but the release says a shortage of doctors and nurses is forcing it to extend the evening closure to throughout the week.
Three times in the news release, Horizon describes the reduced ER hours as temporary, but there is no date for when this arrangement will end.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary change in hours of service may cause," Horizon says. "This temporary change in service was necessary for Horizon to continue offering safe and quality care to our patients and clients."
People are encouraged to call Tele-Care 811 if they have any questions about the type of medical attention they need. As always, people who have a medical emergency should call 911.
