Sackville mayor applauds flooding study for Chignecto Isthmus

Sackville's mayor is happy to see the province is moving ahead with what it is calling a "feasibility study" of the Chignecto Isthmus project.

The study will look at ways to protect the isthmus from the impacts of climate change.

"At least now we'll be able to get some facts and evidence about what those threats are and what some potential mitigation opportunities might be," said John Higham, the mayor of Sackville.

The isthmus is the piece of land that connects New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and is the only land connection between the two provinces.

Its low elevation makes it particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.

On Wednesday, the province announced they would hire Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions to come up with recommendations for protecting the transportation corridor from the impact of climate change.

The province said $50 million of trade goes over the isthmus by road and rail every day, equalling nearly $20 billion a year.

Higham said the isthmus is crucial infrastructure.

"[If the isthmus] is breached that's a huge cost to the Canadian economy," said Higham.

"Not just to Sackville or to Amherst and Cumberland [County], but to the larger population."

“[If the isthmus] is breached that’s a huge cost to the Canadian economy ... Not just to Sackville or to Amherst and Cumberland [County], but to the larger population.” said Sackville mayor John Higham. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Higham said the value of the isthmus isn't limited to trade, adding it is also a UNESCO habitat area.

It also includes four national historic sites including forts built by both the British and French and a historic Acadian community.

The town of Sackville is higher elevation than many parts of the isthmus, but Highham said it is still at risk of flooding.

He said the regional service commission is crafting new maps with more recent data for the town, with the understanding that formally one–in–a–hundred–year flooding events will likely become more common.

The outlook isn't good.

The isthmus' low elevation makes it particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels as a result of climate change. (Mike Dembeck)

"It's very likely that the existing dyke system cannot withstand the kind of impact that that event will have," said Higham.

"A lot of the town of Sackville, lower areas, would be flooded."

Higham said sea level rise is a significant threat for the area.

The town is looking to raise awareness of the threat of climate change on the town, including hosting a roundtable on the issue this weekend.

Higham said the town has already built an artificial marsh that functions as a retaining pond and will plant 200 trees this year.