Sackville hospital emergency department closed Saturday

The Sackville Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be closed on Saturday due to a staff shortage.

The emergency room is normally open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but after closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, it won't open again until Sunday at 8 a.m, according to a Horizon Health Network release.

Staff shortages and closures at the Sackville Memorial Hospital have been ongoing for months, with temporary closures becoming a regular occurrence. In October 2021, Horizon Health announced an indefinite reduction in hours for the Sackville emergency department.

The temporary Saturday closure means ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals for the day, and anyone requiring urgent medical care will need to go to another hospital. Those with non-urgent medical needs are being encouraged to use other options like eVisit or 811.

The release said the decision to close the department for the day is to "ensure safe care for our patients and clients."

"We are actively working to recruit physicians and nurses to the communities we serve to reduce temporary closures and resume services," read the release.

Sackville Mayor Shawn Mesheau said last week in response to funding being put into surgical services at the Sackville hospital that the community and Rural Health Action Group continue to seek opportunities to keep the local hospital functioning and operating.