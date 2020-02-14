Sackville hospital ER to indefinitely close overnight on weekends

The Sackville hospital emergency room will close overnight on weekends due to a nursing shortage, a move Horizon Health Network calls a temporary measure without an end date.

Effective Friday, the ER will close Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m and reopen at 8 a.m. Service on other days will remain 24-hours.

During the closures, patients will be directed to other hospitals. Ambulances will be diverted to either Amherst, N.S. or hospitals in Moncton.

"We are hoping to stabilize the staffing levels by the end of the summer," Geri Geldart, Horizon's vice president of clinical services, said during a news conference Friday.

"But at this time we do not have a firm end date."

Geri Geldart, Horizon Health Network’s vice president of clinical services, says vacancies and the need to give staff time off mean it's no longer possible to maintain 24-hour emergency room service. (CBC)

Three of the nine emergency room nursing positions are vacant.

Geldart said nurses at the hospital have worked extra hours, overtime and changed their schedules with little notice. While recruitment efforts are underway, Geldart said Horizon decided the closures are necessary to give staff time off.

"This, coupled with a number of unfilled vacancies, means it is simply no longer possible for us to maintain twenty four hour service in the emergency department," Geldart said.

Nancy Parker, executive director of the Sackville hospital, said the ER would see an average of eight to nine patients between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Ambulances will be diverted to hospitals in either Amherst, N.S., or Moncton during the overnight ER closures. (CBC News)

The Horizon officials said they've informed Ambulance New Brunswick as well as officials in Nova Scotia about the closure.

Ambulance New Brunswick has not yet responded to a request for comment about whether it is adjusting its operations to account for the need to transport patients to hospitals farther away.

The closure echoes plans announced last year and then withdrawn to close ERs at six rural hospitals overnight, though Health Minister Dorothy Shephard emphasized the closure is temporary.

"We need to respect the fact that there are people who need some time off and we need to work through these challenges," Shephard told reporters at the legislature on Friday.

It's not the first time Sackville has temporarily reduced hours due to staffing shortages.

Geldart told reporters that Horizon believes the predictable closures offer less risk than the alternative.

Horizon officials didn't rule out other closures at similar smaller facilities across the province.

"So it is possible," Geldart said. "At this point we don't. We haven't announced any other closures, but it is always a concern given the general nursing shortage that we're facing in New Brunswick."

Shephard told CBC's Shift that other similar closures are likely, but perhaps not as long as in Sackville.