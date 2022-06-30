Staff shortages force temporary closure of Sackville ER, visit limits at Dumont ER

Two Moncton-area emergency departments will be affected by staff shortages this holiday weekend.

Sackville Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be closed Thursday night until Saturday morning, due to a physician shortage, the Horizon Health Network announced.

And the Vitalité Health Network is requesting the public to limit their visits to the emergency department of Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton from Friday through Monday, except in cases of an emergency, due to a lack of nursing staff.

Sackville's ER closed Thursday at 4 p.m. and is not seeing any patients or clients. Ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals during the temporary closure, Horizon said in a news release.

"All patients and clients requiring urgent medical care will need to seek treatment at another hospital."

The ER will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

"As always, people experiencing a medical emergency should call 911," Horizon said.

People with non-urgent medical needs can call Tele-Care (811) if they have any questions about the type of medical attention they require, or book a virtual appointment through eVisitNB.

"Horizon is committed to ensuring safe and quality care for our patients and clients, and we apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause," the release said.

Non-urgent patients may get turned away from the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's ER this weekend, Vitalité advised. (Shane Magee/CBC)

In Moncton, the Dumont hospital's ER will remain available for people who need urgent care and who wish to see a doctor, said Vitalité.

But people whose health condition is not critical are asked to see their family doctor or community pharmacist, call Tele-Care (811) or go to evisitnb.ca to book a virtual appointment.

People who attend the Dumont ER for non-urgent reasons "may be referred to another hospital or asked to return the next day if their condition permits," according to the release.

"The network thanks the public for their valuable co-operation," it said.