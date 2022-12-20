Content
Sackville hospital ER to close Christmas, New Year's Day

A shortage of doctors has forced the temporary closure of the Sackville Memorial Hospital emergency room over several days this holiday season.

Patients requiring medical care on those days will have to go to another hospital.

The ER in Sackville, N.B., will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. (CBC)

The ER will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, Horizon Health said Tuesday. 

In a statement posted to its website, Horizon Health said patients requiring medical care on those days will have to go to another hospital in New Brunswick or "by another health-care provider." 

Horizon said the ER will be open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. AT all other days through the holidays.

CBC News has contacted Horizon to see if any other closures at the authority's hospitals are planned. 

