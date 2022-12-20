Sackville hospital ER to close Christmas, New Year's Day
A shortage of doctors has forced the temporary closure of the Sackville Memorial Hospital emergency room over several days this holiday season.
Patients requiring medical care on those days will have to go to another hospital.
A shortage of doctors has forced the temporary closure of the Sackville Memorial Hospital emergency room over several days this holiday season.
The ER will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, Horizon Health said Tuesday.
In a statement posted to its website, Horizon Health said patients requiring medical care on those days will have to go to another hospital in New Brunswick or "by another health-care provider."
Horizon said the ER will be open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. AT all other days through the holidays.
CBC News has contacted Horizon to see if any other closures at the authority's hospitals are planned.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?