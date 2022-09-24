Water main break closes Sackville E.R. for the weekend, officials say

The emergency department at Sackville Memorial Hospital is "closed unexpectedly" for the weekend because of a water main break, Horizon Health Network says.

In a news release issued Saturday, Horizon said the emergency department will remain closed until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

Horizon said it will provide an update on the emergency department's reopening on Sunday.

"All patients requiring emergency medical care will need to be treated at another hospital."

Ambulances "will be diverted to other hospitals," the release says. Anyone "experiencing a medical emergency" should go to "their nearest Emergency Department or call 911."

Horizon says Sackville area residents experiencing non-urgent medical needs are encouraged to use options such as Tele-Care 811, pharmacies, virtual services such as eVisitNB.ca and after-hours clinics.

Horizon did not say in the release whether the water main break is related to post-tropical storm Fiona, which hit Atlantic Canada Saturday morning, bringing high winds that knocked out power for tens of thousands in New Brunswick, along with storm surges that have damaged roads and caused localized flooding.

As of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, 5,668 NB Power customers in the Sackville-Port Elgin area had lost electricity.