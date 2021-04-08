A century-long run comes to a close for the Sackville Harness shop

Walking in to the Sackville Harness shop you're met with two things, the jingle of the bells hanging on the door and the smell of leather.

It's safe to assume, this hasn't changed much in 100 years, but it's about to.

Bill Long, the shop's owner, is selling what he can and closing up in May. For four years, he looked for someone to buy the business.

"But that didn't work, so I guess I'm going to have to close."

The business was established in 1919, and is one of the oldest in the town of Sackville. The wood-frame, shingled shop, with green trim dates back even further, to 1846.

Long is ready to retire. He's put in his time.

"I was out of work one day and came looking for a job, I guess I've been here ever since."

That was in the late 1970s, back when the shop employed six people and draft-horse collars and harnesses were top sellers.

Adapted to changes in demand

Over the years, the business had to change with the times, and Long brought in more horseback-riding supplies and started making other leather goods such as wallets, belts and bags.

Now, a top seller is the bell strap, a thick leather strap lined with bells that hangs on a door knob.

"I've got them probably all over the country, possibly even in the U.S., some of them," said Long.

Long took ownership of the shop in 1995 and said business has stayed steady.

"I could work six days a week if I wanted to," but he doesn't want to, not anymore anyway.

What kept him at the shop so long was the satisfaction of making things.

"Just seeing what you can make from leather and and seeing it on the horses and and seeing some of the leather bags and things that we make, it's just a good feeling of what you can do."

'A little bit of charm'

People in the town said he'll be missed.

Miriam Dysart first went to the shop as a young horse enthusiast with her mother when she was seven or eight years old.

"She brought me to look at all the tack, the bridles, the fancy boots. He even had some horse brushes in there, which she got me for Christmas that year.

"I remember I was so excited."

With the closing of the shop, the town will lose "a little bit of charm," Dysart said.

Melbourne Smith and his daughter Meredith have a wall full of harnesses and collars from the Sackville Harness shop. Melbourne says he prefers to use leather because it fits his horses better and can last for decades. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Melbourne Smith is another regular customer who will feel the loss of the shop.

He has a barn full of horses, and a wall covered in harnesses, most of them made at Bill Long's shop.

Passed down through generations

Smith's pride and joy are the six, black Percherons lined up in the stalls, the largest of which weighs more than 2,100 pounds. He grew up around horses and started showing them in the 1980s.

Showing a Percheron involves hitching anywhere from two to 10 of the draft horses to a wagon and steering them around a ring. It takes careful training and skill to keep that much horsepower under control. It also takes a lot of harnesses.

"I prefer the leather harness for all of it to the nylon harness," said Smith.

Long estimates this sewing machine is at least 100 years old. He's had calls from people interested in buying the machine, which he'll be using until the shop closes. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Nylon is light and strong, Smith said, "but to me it doesn't fit like the leather harness."

It also looks good. Smith has a number of sets of work and show harnesses, and he said if they're kept oiled and dry they'll last for generations.

A handmade, straw-stuffed collar used for draft horses like Smith's takes about eight hours to make, and Long's cost $400 to $500.

Between inheriting them and buying them, Smith owns about 15 horse collars. He'll keep them and take care of them, because when the Sackville Harness shop closes up, they'll be much harder to come by.

Methods haven't changed much since Long started working at the harness shop. When puncturing belts, he uses a 25-year-old stump of maple, which is easier on the tools. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"It's pretty sad to see it go," said Smith.

"It's it's pretty unique work. It's not something that anybody and everybody can do. I guess everything changes."

Customers still stream into the shop, some checking in to ask if the rumours are true, others hoping to buy a keepsake in the form of a bell strap or even to try to sneak in one last repair.

"I'll be busy enough, trying to clean up what I have in leather for belts and things like that," Long said.

"But I try not to take too much more on for repairs and stuff right now, because I've got to clean up."