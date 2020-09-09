Fire in downtown Sackville displaces tenants, including university students

A fire in Sackville on Tuesday night has displaced tenants, including university students, from a building in the downtown core.

The fire was near Bridge and Main streets between the Royal Bank and Vogue Theatre.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the top of the building. Photos from the scene show thick smoke and a crowd of onlookers.

The Town of Sackville said in a social media post late Tuesday night that the fire had been brought under control, and everyone in the building was safe and had accommodations for the night.

The city said more information would be made available Wednesday morning.

Mount Allison University also posted on social media that the fire affected off-campus student housing. They said they had ensured the students who lived there have housing and additional support if they need it.

Sackville Fire and Rescue thanked other fire departments for their help, NB Power. RCMP, and Ambulance New Brunswick in a social media post. .

"A stubborn one for sure but everyone is safe," the post said.

CBC has tried to reach the Sackville Fire Department and RCMP for more information about the fire as well as the owner of the building.