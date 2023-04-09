Mount Allison students pick up the pieces after fire destroys their apartment

Fourth-year Mount Allison University students Lauren Steele, Jenna Miller, Lucy Newman and Rachael Carson wore matching hoodies Saturday afternoon for a Zoom interview from a hotel room that has become their temporary home.

The hoodies were a gift from the university and are about the only clothes they have after the apartment where they've lived for the past three years was destroyed by fire on Friday.

The roommates, all on the varsity hockey team, were at home at the time. They noticed some smoke snaking into the apartment and heard people knocking on their door shortly after.

"We had some people who came up to our apartment and were telling us that the building below us, the restaurant, was on fire," said Miller.

Most of them grabbed a few things — phones, laptops, backpacks — and headed for the stairs. Miller said they didn't realize they wouldn't be back.

Steele didn't get any of her belongings from the apartment. Instead, she ran to the unit next door.

Only rubble remains of the building that once housed Joey's Pizza and Pasta (Frédéric Cammarano, Radio Canada)

She knew their neighbour was out for coffee and her dogs were still inside.

"We knew she has dogs, just from living there, so I just grabbed the leash and brought them down," said Steele.

"All my stuff kinda got lost in the fire, but it's stuff that can be replaced."

They could see flames and feel heat in the stairwell. Carson said that's when they realized how serious things were.

Andrew Black, mayor of Tantramar, stands in front of the fire debris. (Frédéric Cammarano, Radio Canada)

Tantramar Mayor Andrew Black was one of many who showed up as the apartment and the iconic Joey's Pizza and Pasta went up in flames. He said that included about 20 students who had to temporarily leave the adjacent buildings.

Black, who grew up in Sackville, said losing the apartments and the restaurant will be a blow to the community. The restaurant opened in 1988 and moved to its current location 10 years later.

Help pours in

Firefighters were still dousing the blaze when help started pouring in for the roommates.

Carson said that within 20 minutes of standing outside they had contact from the student union, housing security, the university dining hall and their hockey coaches.

The university asked the community to donate blankets, clothing and other necessities.

The roommates will move out of the hotel room in the coming days and into university dorms to end their Mount Allison experience. They have been told not to worry about their upcoming exams for now.

They're all set to graduate this spring and have plans to leave Sackville.

They'll also leave behind memories of the apartment they called home for most of their university experience. It's a place Newman said was full of character, though it was probably more suited for two people than four.

"There was a little porch area that we had spent a lot of time in, and just watching it crumbling was definitely very difficult for us," said Miller.