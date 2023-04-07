5 displaced by Sackville fire that also destroyed restaurant

A Friday morning fire in Sackville, N.B., has destroyed an iconic restaurant and left five people without a home.

The York Street building housed Joey's Pizza and Pasta, a locally owned restaurant that's been in operation since 1988.

"We're very grateful that nobody was injured and all tenants made it out safely," the restaurant said on its Facebook page. "As we navigate this difficult transition one thing is for sure, we will keep the spirit of Joey's alive as we move forward one day at a time."

The five people displaced are four Mount Allison University students and an employee, the university posted on Facebook. It said it is supporting the individuals by arranging short-term accommodations for them and getting items they need, such as clothing and laptops.

By 11 a.m. AT Friday, more than 20 firefighters were on the scene. (Janic Godin/Radio-Canada)

The university said around 20 students living in the area had to leave their homes because of smoke from the fire. It said it has contacted many of them and is supporting them.

The university is accepting donations to help those impacted by the fire. In a Twitter post, it said items such as pyjamas, socks, personal hygiene items and blankets are urgently needed.

The university's Jennings Dining Hall is offering free food to students impacted by the fire.

The Sackville Fire Department was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

The fire left the downtown area smothered in smoke. (Janic Godin/Radio-Canada)

It's unclear when the fire started, but by 11 a.m. AT more than 20 firefighters were at the scene.

Water to fight the fire had to be transported from Silver Lake, the Municipality of Tantramar posted on social media.