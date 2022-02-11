A Sackville man rescued a dog last summer. Then the dog rescued him

Kevin Johnston planned to sleep in that day.

Johnston, a Sackville man who delivers eggs for Maritime Pride, usually gets up at 3:30 a.m. Monday, though, was his day off, and if his rescue dog Khaos hadn't awakened him, a fire in his basement could have killed them both.

At about 3:00 a.m. that day, Khaos, who never sleeps with Johnston, came downstairs and hopped on his bed.

As soon as Johnston put his hand on Khaos, he jumped off the bed again.

"That kind of stunned me, and I started sniffing," Johnston said. "I was like, 'What's that smell?'"

Kevin Johnston's dog Khaos woke him up when a fire started in his basement. (Submitted by Kevin Johnston)

He went into his kitchen and saw a haze of smoke. After opening the door to the basement and seeing flames, he grabbed Khaos and took him outside to his Jeep.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, though Johnston said smoke damage cost him all his clothing, his living-room furniture and his bed set.

Luckily, he and his roommate had tenant's insurance and found a place to stay in Sackville until they can return home.

Rescuing Khaos, who's not yet two years old, from another home last summer turned out to be a blessing, Johnston said.

"If he hadn't awoken me, we both probably would have been dead."

Johnston didn't know if Khaos had received any special kind of fire rescue training, making Monday night a total surprise.

Johnston thinks there might be another explanation for his good luck. A year ago — to the exact day, Feb. 7 — his sister-in-law had a heart attack and died.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure if it was just him, or her as well."

Dorothy O'Brien said her roommate's dog has been a comfort to her during the pandemic. (Submitted by Dorothy O'Brien)

Dorothy O'Brien, Johnston's roommate, was working a night shift at the Drew Nursing Home in Sackville when Johnston called her about the fire.

She rushed home to look after Khaos while Johnston talked to the fire department. When she found out about Khaos waking Johnston up, she cried.

"As far as I'm concerned, that dog's a hero," she said.

Throughout the pandemic, O'Brien said, she's tried to limit who she socializes with, both for the safety of the nursing home residents and for herself.

Johnston rescued Khaos, and O'Brien said Khaos has paid him back. For her, though, the dog has been a comfort during trying times.

"There's been days I've come home from work crying, and the dog's right there, lapping them up. Lapping up my tears," she said.

While she's not happy about the fire, O'Brien said material things can be replaced.

"I'm happy I still have my friends. And that's the important part."