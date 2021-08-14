Sackville hospital ER closed Saturday due to nursing shortage

The emergency department at Sackville Memorial Hospital will be closed Saturday due to a shortage of nurses.

Horizon Health Network released a statement Friday night announcing the temporary closure and asking patients in need of urgent care to seek medical attention at another hospital.

The emergency department is expected to reopen on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staffing shortages have led to extensive closures recently at the Sackville hospital.

Earlier this summer, Horizon announced the emergency department would be closed evenings and overnight on weekends. It was announced as a temporary measure but no end date was provided.

Last Tuesday, the emergency department was also closed from 7 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 a.m.