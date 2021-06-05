Sackville ER closed from Saturday night to Sunday morning

Horizon Health announced the emergency room at the Sackville Memorial Hospital will be closed Saturday night because of a nursing shortage.

The health network said the department will not be seeing patients, and ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals starting at 9 p.m

"All patients and clients requiring urgent medical care will need to seek treatment at another hospital," said a statement from Horizon.

The ER will reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Staffing shortages have impacted services at several New Brunswick hospitals in the past month.

On May 29, hospitals in Saint John and Moncton warned of long waits at ERs because of high volume and nurse shortages.

Earlier in May, ambulances were diverted away from the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital because of a nursing shortage.

The Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton also asked people to seek alternatives to the ER after a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital campus.