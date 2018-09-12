Lisa and Manuel Norden moved to Sackville two years ago to retire.

The couple wanted to live on a quiet road with a pretty backyard after spending years near the border with Nova Scotia.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Manuel built a deck for his wife, so they could take advantage of their large yard surrounded by mature trees.

It was the perfect haven for the couple, said Lisa — until it sank.

A drainage pipe in their backyard ruptured after a heavy rain on Aug. 9.

"The hole was at least, I would say, 12 to 15 feet deep and certainly 15 feet wide and the soil kept falling in and being washed away and kept falling in," said Manuel Norden.

Manuel Norden had just finished installing a deck in the backyard as an anniversary gift for his wife Lisa. (CBC News)

What's not clear is how the drainage pipe on the property came to be handling such a high volume of water.

The Nordens said the pipe was installed by the previous owner in the mid-1980s to provide drainage for the woods and fields above the property.

But since then, the development of land above the property has led to more water being routed toward the couple's property, they contend.

Sackville Mayor John Higham said the problem was not because of development but because a previous landowner diverted a creek into the pipe in question.

"It appears that from our view that the landowners sometime ago diverted the creek into pipes on their property and [we] were surprised when they called our staff in to take a look," Higham said.

"But that's what we found, was that the water that had normally flowed through the creek, or as we understood was flowing through the creek, was actually flowing through small pipes that the landowners had installed themselves and diverted the creek, and then put it back out into the creek below their property."

This part of the deck was attached to a larger piece near the house and held a gazebo prior to the washout. (CBC News)

The Town of Sackville covered the costs of sealing the pipe in the Nordens' yard and filling in the hole, but because the pipe in question is privately owned, Lisa Norden said the town has refused to do landscaping or fix the deck.

She said the town did offer to ditch the rear of their property to handle the present water run-off but would have to cut down some of the couple's trees to do so.

Not an option, said Norden, who doesn't want to lose the privacy.

A section of decking now sits detached in the Nordens' backyard. (Lisa Norden)

Higham said the town did everything it could to help the Nordens and sent out an emergency crew to deal with the hole and fill it up.

Currently, the Nordens said, there is a stream running over the land on the back of their property.